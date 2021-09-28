WFP Mozambique Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

1,178,133 people assisted in August 2021

5,551 MT of food assistance dispatched

USD 2.06 million cash-based transfers made

US$ 148.9 m six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements, representing 90.1% of total

Operational Updates

Due to insufficient funding, WFP was only able to reach 838,765 people in northern Mozambique with half rations for August, which were distributed with half rations for July for logistics and costefficiency purposes.

WFP believes that investing in development and livelihood projects is fundamental for long-term stability and peace in Cabo Delgado. Thus,

WFP is preparing to start in September 2021 a livelihood programme in Balama district.

In order to make WFP operations in northern Mozambique more transparent and efficient, in August 2021 WFP started a Vulnerability Based Targeting exercise which included a workshop at provincial level with relevant government counterparts and a first pilot both at urban and rural context in Cabo Delgado. This exercise is expected to last for up to 3 months.