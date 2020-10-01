WFP Mozambique Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In August, WFP, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners, provided food assistance to 179,875 conflict-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and 11,932 IDPs in Nampula. Additionally, WFP assisted 104,873 vulnerable persons in Sofala, 37,560 in Manica, 19,625 in Inhambane, and 45,375 in Gaza.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP Mozambique is finalising a comprehensive strategy to address the secondary shock of COVID-19 to the food security and nutrition of vulnerable populations across the country.

On 02 September, the isolation and COVID-19 treatment centre Decimo Congresso was rehabilitated through a substantial effort of United Nations agencies (WFP, World Health Organization,

United Nations Children’s Fund, and International Organization for Migration), non-governmental organizations (Médecins Sans Frontières, and Caritas/Diocese of Pemba), the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the private sector.