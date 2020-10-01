Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Country Brief, August 2020
In Numbers
434,599 people assisted in August 2020
3,587 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 3,954,532 cash-based transfers made
US$ 143 m six months (September 2020 – February 2021) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
In August, WFP, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners, provided food assistance to 179,875 conflict-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and 11,932 IDPs in Nampula. Additionally, WFP assisted 104,873 vulnerable persons in Sofala, 37,560 in Manica, 19,625 in Inhambane, and 45,375 in Gaza.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP Mozambique is finalising a comprehensive strategy to address the secondary shock of COVID-19 to the food security and nutrition of vulnerable populations across the country.
On 02 September, the isolation and COVID-19 treatment centre Decimo Congresso was rehabilitated through a substantial effort of United Nations agencies (WFP, World Health Organization,
United Nations Children’s Fund, and International Organization for Migration), non-governmental organizations (Médecins Sans Frontières, and Caritas/Diocese of Pemba), the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the private sector.
In August, WFP distributed cash-based transfers (value vouchers) to 51,450 conflict-affected IDPs in Pemba.
Social Protection
Preparations are ongoing for the implementation of the joint WFP/UNICEF COVID-19 response using national social protection programmes. This response foresees providing unconditional mobile money transfers to households that are suffering from the impacts of this pandemic in Moatize district in Tete province and Quelimane district in Zambezia province, targeting 17,134 households and 68,307 households, respectively.
WFP and the National Institute of Social Action (INAS) signed an output agreement in which WFP will be assisting over 12,000 flood-affected households on behalf of the Government in the Province of Sofala.