WFP Mozambique Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

2.5 million people in need (HRP, August 2019)

6 provinces affected

1.6 million people in need of food assistance

(IPC, July 2019)

2.3 million Cyclone and flood affected people assisted (WFP, since March 2019)

Highlights

• For implementing recovery interventions in Cyclone and drought-affected areas from October 2019 to March 2020, which corresponds to the next harvest season, WFP’s net funding requirements stand at USD 97 million.

Situation Update

• According to the IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) results released in July 2019, it is estimated that 1.6 million people are currently facing difficulties in accessing food to meet acceptable food needs (April – September 2019). Of the 39 districts analyzed using IPC, it is estimated that from October 2019, at least 12 districts require a combination of urgent interventions such as food assistance, agricultural inputs, infrastructure reconstruction and livelihood support. It is projected that the food insecurity and acute malnutrition situation will prevail until the end of February 2020, when the next harvest is expected to start. Humanitarian assistance already provided in the most affected areas has prevented the deterioration of the food security situation. In addition, approximately 67,500 children under five years of age need treatment for acute malnutrition.

• As of 31 July, the emergency phase of the Cyclone response was finalized. WFP is currently transitioning to the recovery and resilience phase that will support Cyclone affected populations until March-April 2020 (next harvest).

• WFP has designed a three-phase post-Cyclone recovery and resilience strategy aiming to support recovery, reconstruction and resilience- strengthening efforts among the affected communities. The first phase of implementation is a 3-month Post-Emergency Recovery programme started in August. Unconditional assistance will continue to be provided to those most in need.