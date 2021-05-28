Mozambique
WFP Mozambique Country Brief, April 2021
In Numbers
549,331 people assisted in April 2021
4,786.44 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 2.8 million cash-based transfers made
US$ 124.2 million six months (May–October 2021) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
In April 2021, WFP assisted 548,091 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.
In response to recent attacks in Palma, WFP has dispatched 4,500 Immediate response Ration (IRRs) kits to key transit locations. The kits cover 100 percent of daily requirements for one family (5 individuals) for 15 days.
As of April 2021, 697,000 people have been displaced by insecurity in Cabo Delgado (IOM DTM, March 2021).
Social Protection
In Tete Province, around 14,000 households (around 70,000 beneficiaries) were registered to receive the first payment of the Direct Social Support Programme (PASD-PE) in response to COVID-19. Around 2,500 households (around 12,500 beneficiaries) have already received their first payment in April.
WFP plans to reach 475,000 people from 95,000 families under the PASD-PE in response to COVID-19 in the next few months. WFP’s support to the Government-led social protection response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been generously funded by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Germany (BMZ/KfW) and Canada and is implemented in close collaboration with the Government and other key partners including UNICEF.
School Feeding
In April 2021, WFP resumed school feeding programmes across the country.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Human Development (MINEDH), WFP assisted 125,945 primary school children under the National School Feeding Project (PRONAE).
In addition to the support to PRONAE, WFP has provided school meals to 41,000 students in Tete province and 26,000 in Nampula.
Nutrition HIV/TB PROJECT – Road Wellness Centre for HIV/TB Services
In April, 398 people accessed the HIV/TB Roadside Wellness Project in the Beira transport corridor in Inchope district (Manica province). WPF is working with partners North Star Alliance and AMEND for this intervention. A live dashboard on the projects monitoring results can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3bi9KQB.
WFP is actively participating in Health and Protection Clusters at the central level and provincial levels (Cabo Delgado) to identify the main challenges in the area of HIV and TB and to start supporting activities for displaced populations.
The Gender Transformative and Nutrition Sensitive (GTNS) project
On 12 April, the 2nd Provincial Coordination meeting was held in Beira district, Sofala province with all GTNS stakeholders.
A joint monitoring mission was held between WFP, FAO and the donors of the GTNS project, with the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) visiting the project from 26 to 29 April. The GTNS interactive M&E Dashboard was finalized and are available in English and Portuguese, visualizing all the core indicators and outputs of the programme from all three components.
Nutrition-sensitive programming
- WFP Mozambique is currently preparing a nutrition-sensitive social and behaviour change communications (SBCC) response to complement the COVID-19 social protection activities in Zambezia and Tete province.
MAM Treatment – PRN Programme
In April, due to limited funding for the continuation of the PRN support in the central region of Mozambique, WFP restructured the support provided to the Ministry of Health, downscaling the number of districts supported in the provinces of Sofala, Manica and Zambézia.
Therefore, since April, WFP has been supporting the Government in treating moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in seven of Mozambique's 11 provinces through the national Nutrition Rehabilitation Programme (PRN), given the recent downscale of districts in the central region, and considering the contributions from European Commission (ECHO) and France, WFP is now providing support to 32 districts and 316 health facilities. However, this will be decreased due to lack of funding from July to 24 districts and 23 health facilities. Please refer to a WFP created Tableau dashboard for the project in this link.
In April, 5,043 children under 5 received Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food (RUSF), and 2,514 pregnant and lactating women received Super Cereal for MAM treatment.
Climate Resilience
- As part of the Integrated Climate Risk Management (ICRM) project, WFP initiated an eco-friendly pest management initiative in February. In April, WFP collected data among household beneficiaries in Tete and Gaza to assess the achievements and learnings of the project until now. The results will be disseminated in the next months.
Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS)
In April, WFP’s activities were focused on supporting smallholder farmers to reduce post-harvest loss, including mobilization of farmers organizations to respond to the Global Commodity Management Facility (GCMF) procurement initiative.
As part of the anticipatory action, in April, WFP organized a meeting involving farmer organizations, representatives of the GCMF, and potential traders. A total of 16 farmer organizations composed of over 8,000 smallholder farmers participated in the meeting.