WFP Mozambique Country Brief, April 2021

In April, due to limited funding for the continuation of the PRN support in the central region of Mozambique, WFP restructured the support provided to the Ministry of Health, downscaling the number of districts supported in the provinces of Sofala, Manica and Zambézia.

Therefore, since April, WFP has been supporting the Government in treating moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in seven of Mozambique's 11 provinces through the national Nutrition Rehabilitation Programme (PRN), given the recent downscale of districts in the central region, and considering the contributions from European Commission (ECHO) and France, WFP is now providing support to 32 districts and 316 health facilities. However, this will be decreased due to lack of funding from July to 24 districts and 23 health facilities. Please refer to a WFP created Tableau dashboard for the project in this link.