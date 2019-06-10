WFP Mozambique Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

15,524 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.1 million in cash-based transfers

US$ 105.1 million net funding requirements for six months (April 2019 – September 2019)

1.55 million people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP provided food assistance to 161,700 vulnerable people in the provinces of Tete, Gaza and Cabo Delgado through both conditional and unconditional transfer programmes using in-kind, vouchers or cash, depending on the contexts and markets. In addition, in Gaza and Tete provinces, multi-year, resilience programming, leveraging market access and climate risk management initiatives are being planned to follow up this response, which mainstreams nutrition and gender considerations.

• Since the beginning of the Cyclone Idai emergency response, 14 March, WFP in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners, has assisted 1.37 million people in the four disaster-affected provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete, through in-kind food distributions and commodity vouchers.

WFP is planning to scale up Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) in the third distribution cycle (15 May-15 June). 330,000 beneficiaries are planned to be assisted with value vouchers in urban areas of Beira, Dondo and Nhamatanda and commodity vouchers in Beira and Tete. In Tete, out of the 118,000 beneficiaries targeted in 4 districts, Mutarara is the only district receiving in-kind assistance. Doa, Moatize and Cidade de Tete will continue to be assisted through CBT.

• Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province on 25 April 2019, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. These weather conditions provoked flash floods and landslides in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. Since the beginning of the Cyclone Kenneth response, WFP in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners, has assisted 20,400 people in the disaster-affected districts of Quissangua, Macomia, Ibo and Mecujo, through in-kind food assistance.

Food distributions in these locations are accompanied by shelter material, health kits and where possible, water purification tablets provided by humanitarian partners.

• In Tete province, the lean season assistance was initially planned for 6 months and set to be completed in April 2019. However, the assistance was extended until May 2019 as the landfall of Cyclone Idai and subsequent flooding resulted in the destruction of road infrastructure, including bridges, rendering several locations inaccessible. WFP is currently working towards providing the final cycle of distributions using electronic commodity vouchers and cash to the isolated communities in Doa, Changara and Cahora Bassa.

• WFP’s drought response continues in Gaza through the food assistance for assets programme in the districts of Chicualacuala, Mapai, Chibuto, Chigubo, Mabalane, and Massangena, reaching over 70,000 direct beneficiaries. Drought-resistant crops, such as cassava and sweet potatoes, along with water harvesting technologies and techniques are being promoted to enable access to nutritious food for consumption and potentially sale, following the shock to the main harvest.

• In line with the flood response, the Nutrition Cluster was activated at the provincial level for Beira (Sofala), Chimoio (Manica) and Quelimane (Zambezia) on 11 April. WFP continues to support the Ministry of Health in the provision of life-saving services for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition children under five years of age, as well as acute malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women in targeted health facilities in Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete.