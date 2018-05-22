WFP Mozambique Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Context

Malnutrition is a severe public health concern and food insecurity remains a cyclical problem in Mozambique. Forty-three percent of children under the age of five are stunted (SETSAN 2013). In the northern region, the prevalence of stunting exceeds 50 percent. Wasting stands at 6 percent of children under the age of five and is aggravated by factors such as limited hygienic conditions and the lack of access to health services and potable water. HIV prevalence is high (13 percent) and is associated with acute malnutrition.

WFP has started to shift from direct implementation to supporting the government in assuming and delivering zero hunger programmes, while still retaining its ability to respond to disasters as required.

Operational Updates

- According to the “The Cost of Hunger in Africa” study (COHA), Mozambique loses more than 10.9 percent of its annual GDP due to chronic malnutrition, equivalent to a yearly loss of 62 billion MZN (USD 1.6 billion). The COHA has officially been endorsed by the Minister of Agriculture.

- To help curb malnutrition, the Technical Secretariat for Food Security and Nutrition (SETSAN) and WFP presented, in April, the “Fill the Nutrient Gap” (FNG) analysis which considers key gaps in nutrition and cost options to address them with the aim to make nutritious diets more available and accessible to the most vulnerable families in Mozambique. The FNG was developed by WFP, UNICEF and IFPRI, under the coordination of SETSAN and in partnership with civil society, government and private sector stakeholders.

- In the implementation of Cash Based Transfers (CBT), WFP Mozambique is currently using its electronic beneficiary and transfer management platform, SCOPE, for the registration and transfer of entitlements to beneficiaries. The use of SCOPE entails the provision of electronic smart cards with information on beneficiaries including their photos and fingerprints. Beneficiaries receive their entitlements using fingerprint authentication at pre-selected shops. One of the advantages of SCOPE is its ability to function offline in locations where there is no network coverage giving WFP the opportunity to use electronic solutions in the most remote areas. To date, WFP has registered 82,391 beneficiaries on SCOPE.

- UNICEF and WFP are jointly responding to an increase in the prevalence of acute malnutrition among Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) and children aged 6 to 59 months in the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Tete, Zambezia and Manica. In Tete for instance, WFP is providing logistics support to deliver nutritional supplements for acute malnutrition treatment in almost all main health facilities.

- Consultations are ongoing within the government-led ‘Adaptive Social Protection’ Working Group through a WFP-World Bank joint study aimed at improving coordination mechanisms between the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) and the National Institute for Social Action (INAS).