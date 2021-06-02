WFP Mozambique: 2020 Annual Country Report Highlights

WFP assists families fleeing conflict in Northern Mozambique

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding, however, receiving little global attention. Since October 2017, up to 700,000 people have been displaced due to ongoing attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) in Cabo Delgado, one of the poorest parts of Mozambique.

When villages are attacked, people abandon their homes and crops without warning; on foot, with no food, water, money, or documents. Some flee into the bush, while their homes are burnt to the ground, forcing them to move southwards towards the provincial capital Pemba and beyond.

In October 2020, Fatima, a mother who witnessed three of her sons being killed on the beach had to escape south with her surviving son and daughter. On a boat filled to the brim, they sailed for three days, hungry and thirsty until they arrived in Metuge district, where they were taken in by Fatima's sister. There is no hope of returning home. "They kidnap the women," says Fatima. "The older men they kill. The young are forced to join them [NSAG]." This harrowing story is sadly all too familiar in Cabo Delgado. Yet there is a glimmer of hope in the generosity of host families. But hospitality wears thin when hosts themselves are facing pressures.

Fatima and her children are dependent on WFP food assistance, since fishing - the primary source of income in their previous village – is not possible in her new reality. Fatima helps her sister on her small farm. Having suffered a poor harvest, the entire family also relies on WFP to meet critical nutritional needs.

With the support of donors, in 2020 WFP provided food to over 510,000 people displaced— however, continued conflict and displacement is spelling disaster over 2021. There simply aren't enough funds for WFP to respond to this crisis.