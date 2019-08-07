07 Aug 2019

Welcoming Signing of Peace Agreement in Mozambique, Secretary-General Applauds Commitment on Both Sides to Finalizing Peace Process

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19693

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of the Peace and Reconciliation Accord in Maputo on 6 August. He applauds President Filipe Nyusi and RENAMO [Resistência Nacional Moçambicana] President Ossufo Momade for their pursuit of direct talks and for their commitment to finalizing the peace process.

The Secretary-General calls on all national stakeholders to contribute to durable peace, reconciliation and stability in the country. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the implementation of the peace agreements and bringing about a process of genuine and lasting reconciliation and sustainable development in Mozambique.

For information media. Not an official record.

