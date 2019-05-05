05 May 2019

WASH Cluster Mozambique - Hygiene kits Technical orientations

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 15 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (770.96 KB)

Beira, updated on the 15 of April 2019

Objective

The objective of this document is to provide technical guidance to partners implementing distribution of hygiene following cyclone Idai. This document has been prepared by the Hygiene Kit Technical Working Group, under the WASH cluster Beira.

1. Content:

1.1. Family Hygiene kit:

WaSH partners should provide at least “basic family hygiene kit” but could add more items for a comprehensive kit according to needs/context and budget available. Please note that prices written are 2017 prices (consider inflation). Please not that light torch has been more and more challenging to find so distribution could be done without this item.

