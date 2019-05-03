WASH Cluster Mozambique: Emergency Technical Guidance, First version - July 2017

Objective

The objective of this document is to provide technical guidance to partners implementing emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs in Mozambique to ensure effective and efficient interventions to address humanitarian needs and acute emergencies. This document also provides guidance for the harmonized standards and indicators. The harmonized standards provide a reference to ensure that affected populations receive a minimally acceptable standard of services in WASH.

This guidance was developed in consultation with government, non-governmental organization (NGO), and United Nations (UN) partners implementing emergency WASH programs through field visits and Technical Working Group (TWG) of the WaSH cluster.

This guidance is not inclusive of all considerations for planning, implementation, and operation of WASH Emergency services in Mozambique.