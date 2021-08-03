Vulnerability targeting of persons with heightened needs – Cabo Delgado, Mozambique (July 2020) [EN/PT]

BACKGROUND

ALL INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY VIOLENCE ARE IN NEED – WHY A PROTECTION AND VULNERABILITY FOCUS?

Everyone in Cabo Delgado is in a need. A protection and vulnerability focus is nevertheless critical where the scale of existing humanitarian assistance cannot fully reach all persons in need. Therefore, a prioritization of assistance is called for to reach persons that are most in need. This bases itself upon a global agreement where humanitarian assistance should always reach those most in need.

Prioritization of persons most in need on the other hand entails a coordinated effort to decide who and where to support with what kind of assistance and when to start with whom.

Bearing in mind the principle of do no harm, prioritization of persons most in need must avoid unintended consequences such as community tensions. To this end, vulnerability targeting criteria must be clearly communicated and transparently used at all stages of the response. It is also important to include accountability mechanisms in all programs. Ensure that you have set up a way for those receiving support to give feedback and identify gaps.

Community participation and inclusion must therefore be ensured at all stages of the response where a broad-base of community representation is in place. To this end, the National Community Engagement and Accountability to Affected Populations (CE/AAP WG) plays an advisory and coordination role.

Ensuring that you have the full picture and that prioritization criteria is evidence-based, is emphasized by way of leveraging disaggregated data [details of sex, age, marital status, disability, economic situation etc.] in assessments and when deciding on who-where-what-when to support in order to give a fuller picture related to needs.

There is no generic prioritization list. Each organization should continuously assess vulnerability for each project at the planning stage before humanitarian response are encouraged to use the IASC Gender with Age Marker (GAM) as a tool to assess to which extent programs address gender- and age-related differences. Protection Monitoring reports will serve as a useful guidance on vulnerable groups and the Protection Cluster Provides on-going support in establishing functioning vulnerability targeting across all sectors of the response.

Limited humanitarian access compounds vulnerability of many persons in need, especially in unserved or severely underserved areas. To this end, in Cabo Delgado, consider different groups in relation to their displacement experience: nondisplaced violence-affected population, IDPs Cabo Delgado, Nampula or Niassa where humanitarian access exists, as well as possible returnees to their place of origin.

Equality of the humanitarian response is a foundational principle where humanitarians must avoid creating a divide between groups. Consider including host communities in your response.