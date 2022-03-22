USAID providing immediate assistance to respond to tropical cyclone Gombe in Mozambique

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in humanitarian assistance in response to immediate needs in Mozambique following Tropical Cyclone Gombe. To date, the storm's torrential rainfall and high winds have impacted more than 400,000 people, resulted in more than 50 deaths, and caused significant damage to housing, crops, and infrastructure.

With these funds, USAID is supporting CARE International to provide urgently needed shelter and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance to support storm-affected people in Nampula provinces in the north-central part of the country. USAID staff in Mozambique, South Africa, and Washington, D.C., are closely monitoring the humanitarian impacts of Tropical Cyclone Gombe in coordination with humanitarian partners and interagency partners throughout the region and assessing additional needs in affected areas.

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Mozambique, providing more than $92 million in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021. The United States stands with communities in Mozambique as they recover from this storm.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in Mozambique, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/mozambique

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov