USAID Mozambique Factsheet: Basic Education

BACKGROUND

Life-long learning begins with the mastery of reading and extends upward into higher skill areas that are a “must have” for individual and national development. High illiteracy impedes economic and social progress. In Mozambique, 40% of adults over 15 cannot read and write and female literacy lags far behind male literacy at 33%. With half the population under 15, education is important to continuing gains in peace and well-being and to enable the country to attract investment.

KEY CHALLENGES

Quality of primary education: A rapid increase in access to schooling and student enrollment put pressure on the primary school system. Teacher absenteeism, high student/teacher ratios, limited instruction time result in poor learning and exacerbate high drop-out rates. The mean number of years of schooling for males is 4.6 and for females is just 2.5. (HDI 2016). A minority Muslim population was found to have higher numbers with no formal schooling at all. Mozambique has made tremendous progress in terms of access to primary school but the quality of basic education is a challenge.

Acute learning crisis: An Early Grade Reading Assessment (2010) sponsored by USAID in 49 schools showed that 59% of third grade school students could not read a single word nor recognize any letters per minute and 33% could only read from one to five words per minute (international benchmark for most languages is 60 words per minute by grade 3). Data from a 2016 national learning assessment indicate that only 4.9% of grade 3 children can read and understand grade level text.

USAID closely collaborates with the Ministry of Education and Human Development (MINEDH) to measurably improve early grade reading outcomes. This approach includes training teachers and administrators, improving learning materials, using reading diagnostic tools, and involving parents and communities in the promotion of reading. USAID provides national policy and planning support to the government and delivers assistance in two large, highly populated, low-income provinces where other U.S. health and development assistance programs allow for synergy with the education interventions for greater effectiveness.

PROMOTING EARLY GRADE READING

USAID's Aprender a Ler (Learn to Read) pilot activity (2012-2016) demonstrated significant evidence-based progress in improving reading outcomes in the challenging environment of northern Mozambique.. Based on lessons learned from this pilot project, USAID worked with the MINED to institute new policy changes for more effective early grade teaching and learning.