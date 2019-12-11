11 Dec 2019

USAID Factsheet - Mozambique: Nikhalamo/I’m here to stay

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 11 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (498.31 KB)

BACKGROUND

Poverty and HIV/AIDS in Mozambique’s Zambézia Province have kept many children from staying in school. About 75% live in absolute poverty where the HIV prevalence rate of women and men age 15-49 is 15.1%.

Poor teaching quality, long distances to schools, early pregnancy and marriage, gender-based violence, child labor and negative attitudes towards girls’ schooling are major challenges to the education of girls in Zambézia. Girls’ average completion rates in Zambézia are 23% percent at the upper primary level and 4% at the secondary level.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Nikhalamo aims to reduce obstacles that impede girls from attending and completing secondary school. The program works in 18 primary schools and three secondary schools in the Namacurra district. Through mentoring, community engagement, and education and life-skills programs,
Nikhalamo focuses on increasing vulnerable girls’ enrollment in, retention in, and completion of secondary school. Furthermore, in order to achieve high quality learning outcomes, the activity seeks to improve the quality of girls’ lives and strengthen community members’ participation and support of girls’ primary and secondary level education.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.