USAID Factsheet - Mozambique: Nikhalamo/I’m here to stay

BACKGROUND

Poverty and HIV/AIDS in Mozambique’s Zambézia Province have kept many children from staying in school. About 75% live in absolute poverty where the HIV prevalence rate of women and men age 15-49 is 15.1%.

Poor teaching quality, long distances to schools, early pregnancy and marriage, gender-based violence, child labor and negative attitudes towards girls’ schooling are major challenges to the education of girls in Zambézia. Girls’ average completion rates in Zambézia are 23% percent at the upper primary level and 4% at the secondary level.

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Nikhalamo aims to reduce obstacles that impede girls from attending and completing secondary school. The program works in 18 primary schools and three secondary schools in the Namacurra district. Through mentoring, community engagement, and education and life-skills programs,

Nikhalamo focuses on increasing vulnerable girls’ enrollment in, retention in, and completion of secondary school. Furthermore, in order to achieve high quality learning outcomes, the activity seeks to improve the quality of girls’ lives and strengthen community members’ participation and support of girls’ primary and secondary level education.