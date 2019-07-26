Urgent response to Cyclone Idai - thank you for helping

Cyclone Idai brought devastation to the lives of millions of people in Mozambique, Malawi and elsewhere. Hundreds of people were killed and millions left in critical need of food, water, sanitation and shelter. In the aftermath, cases of cholera and malaria spiked.

Thanks to your generous support, we’ve shipped 56 of our Essential Health Packs to four NGO partners working in Mozambique and Malawi:

International Medical Corps

Medical Teams International

Project Hope

World Relief

Our Essential Health Packs contain both emergency medicines and treatments for chronic conditions. Antibiotics can treat infections arising from unsanitary conditions associated with flooding, for example, while analgesics and anti-inflammatories manage pain, and medicines such as metformin are used to treat diabetes.

Our on-the-ground partners distributed medicines to people who were in urgent need, in some cases giving life-saving aid. Medical Teams International told us it arrived with our packs within a week of Cyclone Idai’s landfall.

In total, we’ve sent out 39,554 courses of treatment to Mozambique and Malawi. When the crisis passes, it can be easy to forget that needs don’t necessarily go away. It takes time to rebuild – and we’ll continue to provide medicines to our partners when they need our support.

Palestine Update

As part of our rolling programme of visits to our NGO partners, IHP team members Louise (Programmes Director) and Hannah (Partnerships and Programmes Officer) spent a week in Palestine visiting 10 health facilities, including a hospital, a women’s health clinic, a centre for disabled people, and clinics serving people inside refugee camps. We have been partnering with Anera since 2013, using medicines and supplies donated by our generous donors to support its activities in healthcare.

Louise and Hannah visited a clinic in Dura run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). There they met baby Ameena, whose mother Ruba brought her in with an acute ear infection a few months before. “We came when Ameena had a fever and was in lots of pain,” Ruba told Louise. “I was scared to death: her temperature was through the roof and she’d stopped feeding. At first I tried another clinic, but the doctor couldn’t help as they didn’t have medicines to treat her with. They told me to go to the hospital, but it’s very far, and I had no way of getting there. So I brought her here instead. My neighbours helped by looking after my other five children.”

An ear swab and lab test showed Ameena to be suffering from an acute middle-ear infection, and she was given antibiotics. When the infection recurred, the clinic gave her an injection of a different antibiotic. “Now it’s clearing up and she’s much healthier,” added Ruba. “We are here so they can make sure the infection is completely gone. This is the only place I know that can help in emergencies.”

Thanks to the support of healthcare companies, individuals and trusts, IHP is able to provide life giving and life enhancing products to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities. Our partnership model means that for every £1 we receive; we are able to deliver 3 treatments in country.

Did you know?

Dura’s clinic provides services to a population of 120,000 people, seeing up to 80 patients a day. Most pay a small consultation fee (5 shekels – about £1) but if patients cannot afford this, the clinic still treats them. And of course, all IHP medicines are given to the patient for free.

Pharmacy shelves are often bare, and it’s rare for medicines to come in formulations suitable for children. The clinic lacks medicines for acute conditions, chronic medicines for conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, and gastro medicines such as proton pump inhibitors.

One doctor told Louise and Hannah:“Sometimes we have a patient whose need for treatment is very great. We know they won’t get better without medicine, but the clinic has none and the person can’t afford to buy it. Occasionally I end up buying medicines myself.” Thank you for your support which is making a difference,

Adele Paterson - CEO