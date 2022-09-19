UNICEF Mozambique Situation Report No. 7, July 2022

Highlights

Insecurity in Cabo Delgado resulted in the movement of over 44,000 people on the move in July

Government health authorities, with support from UNICEF and WHO, vaccinated over 7.5 million children nationwide for poliovirus, case numbers increase

UNICEF supported the training and deployment of 10,000 social mobilizers to conduct door-to-door visits, and radio and TV spots for the poliovirus campaign

UNICEF restored water supply services in cyclone-affected areas benefiting over 96,800 individuals

UNICEF school supplies and individual learning kits are benefiting 7,600 students, of whom 4,560 are girls

UNICEF mosquito nets are benefiting 15,400 children displaced by the conflict in the north

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The security incidents in Ancuabe and Chiure Districts—principally in June—continued to impact the movement of people in July, triggered mainly by reported attacks, the fear of new attacks, and for some, the return to their area of origin or nearby areas. As of 31 July, over 44,210 persons were on the move in Cabo Delgado, the vast majority are internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to conflict including in southern districts, but movements also include return or resettlement. IDPs during this period included 94 people with disabilities, and over 2000 unaccompanied or separated children. Of all displaced in June/July, an average of 56 per cent of IDPs were children and approximately 76 per cent are living with host communities rather than moving to a resettlement site. The major districts of origin were Ancuabe, Meluco, and Quissanga, while the major arrival districts included Metuge, Quissanga and Pemba1. In terms of return, in July over 9,700 people returned to their areas of origin and major returns were observed in Palma and Quissanga districts2. In addition to IDP movements in Cabo Delgado (CD), it was reported that over 12,000 people were displaced into, and are now hosted by, communities in Erati and Memba Districts in Nampula Province3. About 17,900 people displaced from the June attacks in Ancuabe were relocated in fifteen resettlement sites in Cabo Delgado and Nampula Provinces4. In July there were six districts—Ancuabe, Meluco, Mocimboa da Praia, Palma, Nangade and Macomia— classified as hard-to-reach given the highly volatile security situation.

According to the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWSNET) update for July, the food insecurity situation in 26 districts was classified as Integrated Phase Classification 3 (crisis level) for the period of July-September 2022. Of these, the majority—61.5 per cent of the districts are in Inhambane and Gaza Provinces and 23 per cent in Cabo Delgado5. The nutrition situation remains fragile with a high prevalence of long-term malnutrition and stunting with 50 per cent of children measuring as too short for their age. This is most likely associated with the limited coverage of health and WASH services and high levels of food insecurity.

The poliovirus outbreak is still active in the country and currently, there are both the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) and the vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 and 2 (VDPV1&2) with five provinces affected: Cabo Delgado (one case of cVDPV), Nampula (two cases of VDPV2 and three of cVDPV2), Manica (one cVDPV2 case), Tete (four cases of WPV1) and Zambézia (one case of cVDP1). In response to the outbreak, 11 provinces and 161 districts participated in the third round of the bOPV polio campaign reaching over 7.5 million children. Of these, over two million are newly vaccinated.