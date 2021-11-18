UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 October 2021)

Highlights

In Cabo Delgado, IDPs are hoping to return to areas cleared by security forces, but insecurity is still a concern.

Over 607,000 children under five were vaccinated against measles in Zambézia province in response to an outbreak.

Nearly 4,000 children in Cabo Delgado were reached with mental health and psychosocial support activities and nearly 9,000 children received birth certificates.

UNICEF and its partners improved access to water supply and sanitation to 2,300 additional persons and distributed hygiene kits to 3,500 families in Cabo Delgado.

Over 532,000 people aged 10-24 years received information on PSEA broadcasted by Radio Mozambique and community radios.

Over 4,800 households displaced in Cabo Delgado received cash transfer.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal, revised in June 2021 due to escalating needs, requests $96.5 million to provide lifesaving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Mozambique. To date, UNICEF has received $27.5 million for its humanitarian response from the Governments of Canada, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Contributions have also been received from the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), Education Cannot Wait, The Global Vaccine Alliance, Japan National Committee for UNICEF and the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund. UNICEF Mozambique has received $5 million in fully flexible humanitarian funding from UNICEF’s global humanitarian thematic account to meet some of the urgent and unfunded needs. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all our donors, without whom we would be unable to support the children of Mozambique. Though we are entering in the final months of the year, the appeal has funding gap of 55 percent as detailed in Annex B.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Many areas have been cleared by Armed Forces in Cabo Delgado, however the situation remains volatile in some locations. While the non-state armed groups (NSAG) no longer have consolidated bases due to the ongoing clearing operations of the Government and joint security forces, small-scale attacks still occur and new tactics—such as use of improvised explosive devices—are seen with increasing frequency. Government facilities and staff continue to be a primary target, though there are also continued attacks on civilian populations. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) reports that while many IDPs want to return home, and some are moving near their areas of origin, movements are still very limited. ACLED further identified that food insecurity is likely to persist given lack of access to livelihoods as well as insecurity for traders and frequent interdiction of trade between Pemba and hard-toreach areas such as Palma and Mocimboa da Praia which further limits access and availability.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) , internally displaced people (IDP) movements among the districts continue to be observed. From 06 – 19 October the number of people on the move reduced by 56 percent from 3,353 people in the week of 06-12 October to 1,862 people in the following week (13-19 October). The largest departures were reported in Mueda and Montepuez while the largest arrivals were in Nangade and Ancuabe.

According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, conditions of Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) 3, or Crisis phase, continue to persist in conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado. IOM estimates that around 642,000 IDPs in Cabo Delgado are living with host families or resettlement areas with little to no access to basic livelihood activities. In urban and peri-urban areas, most poor households fall into the stressed category—or IPC 2—as COVID-19 control measures and below-average economic activity continues to impact household purchasing power.

The country continues to report improvements regarding COVID-19 infection rates nationwide. The restrictive measures imposed by the Government continue, although some have been alleviated. The Ministry of Health reported that since March 2021, a total of 2.2 million people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.