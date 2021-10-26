UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 September 2021)

Highlights

• Security incidents and movement of affected populations in Cabo Delgado are still being reported as the Government of Mozambique and joint security forces engage in clearance operations.

• The Government of Mozambique launched a three-year, USD $300 million reconstruction plan for Cabo Delgado.

• Over 15,800 children benefited from UNICEF-supported immunization services.

• UNICEF supported over 51,000 people with safe water and hygiene promotion services.

• Over 5,300 children in six districts —displaced and nondisplaced from affected host communities—received psychosocial support services.

• 6,700 IDPs, of whom 46% are children from hard-to-reach districts, received birth certificates.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal, revised in June 2021 due to escalating needs, requests $96.5 million to provide lifesaving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Mozambique. To date, UNICEF has received $29.8 million for its humanitarian response from the Governments of Canada, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States. Contributions have also been received from the The Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Education Cannot Wait, The Vaccine Alliance, Japan National Committee for UNICEF and the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund. UNICEF Mozambique has also received $5 million in fully flexible humanitarian funding from UNICEF’s global humanitarian thematic account. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all our donors; without whom we would be unable to support the children of Mozambique survive the concurrent crises they have faced this year. The 2021 appeal, still has a funding gap of 55 per cent as detailed in Annex B.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In Cabo Delgado, people continue to be affected as insurgents continue attacks throughout the northern areas of the province. According to the September Emergency Tracking Tool provided by IOM, there were 2,7481 people on the move, of which 48% were children. The largest number of arrivals were recorded in Metuge, Nangade and Pemba city. The IOM September baseline assessment indicates that there are 744,949 IDPs2,3 due to the conflict in Cabo Delgado, of whom 52% are children. The number of displaced represents an increase of 12,722 people when compared to April baseline—but doesn’t capture the number of movements of people displaced for a second or third time. According to this baseline, the top four districts hosting the largest number of IDPs are Pemba city, Metuge, Mueda and Montepuez. Elderly people represent the largest reported vulnerable group with 10,796 people, followed by unaccompanied minors with 3,859 children, pregnant women (3,436) and persons with a disability (808). According to FEWSNET4 , the precarious food insecurity situation is expected to continue across conflict-affected areas of Cabo Delgado as a result of poor access to food sources and arable land.

The joint security forces, comprised of the Government of Mozambique forces as well as forces from Rwanda and the Southern Africa Development Community, continue with clearing conflict-affected areas. While this resulted in increased access to some districts previously unreachable, and the clearing of known insurgent bases, attacks continue as the fractured insurgent factions engage in small-scale attacks including further north and west than previously seen. While some IDPs have conducted “go-see” visits to check on their assets, the security situation is not yet stable enough for returns in all areas. According to ACLED, 5 as civilians and humanitarian aid goes into areas of conflict that have been deserted, targeting of civilians by insurgents is likely to increase in an attempt to access food and other supplies. In September, the Council of Ministers approved6 the three-year (2022- 2024) Reconstruction Plan for Cabo Delgado structured around the pillars of humanitarian assistance, recovery of infrastructure, and economic and financing activities. The plan focuses in districts recently cleared by the joint security forces and which require investments in infrastructure to establish basic social services, roads, communication, electricity and public administration. The plan—which identifies the need for short-term interventions in year 1 for $190 million and the medium-term for $109 million—will be coordinated by the Council of Ministers at the central level and the Secretary of State at provincial level.

Regarding COVID-19, the nationwide situation remains stable with a reduced number of cases as the country exits the third wave. Since the onset of the vaccinations in March 2021, the country has vaccinated a total of 1.8 million people7 against COVID-19. Despite progressive action against COVID-19, other communicable diseases continue to cause