UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, January - June 2022

Highlights

• The insecurity and humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas deteriorated significantly with over 90,000 people displaced in June alone

• Nearly 970,000 people were affected by four tropical storms between January and March increasing already significant humanitarian needs

• UNICEF supported the establishment/rehabilitation of 91 water points/systems benefiting over 109,000 people with safe water

• UNICEF provided 648 community health kits to benefit 162,000 people and delivered supplies to 16 hospitals for the inpatient treatment of nearly 5,900 children with severe acute malnutrition

• More than 300,000 people were reached each month during the first half of the year with lifesaving messages.

• UNICEF trained 600 partners’ staff on PSEA

Situation in Numbers

520,579 children displaced in need of humanitarian assistance (IOM June 2022)

1,500,000 people in need (OCHA March 2022)

946,508 Internally displaced people (IOM June 2022)

80,000 People in hard-to-reach areas (OCHA March 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2022 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal seeks US$98.8 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children in Mozambique affected by multiple shocks. Additional needs arose following Cyclone Gombe and Tropical Storm Ana during the first quarter of 2022. UNICEF has received generous contributions from the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, in support of UNICEF Mozambique’s humanitarian response to COVID-19, the United Kingdom, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and the Republic of Korea, who provided support for UNICEF’s response in the aftermath of Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe, and the World Bank, the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), and the Governments of Italy and Norway who provided support for UNICEF’s conflict-related activities in northern Mozambique. The 2022 HAC, primarily focused on the conflict in the north, has a funding gap of 79 per cent. The lack of funding is causing UNICEF to prioritize the needs of some children over others—an untenable position. Additional funding is required for the remainder of the year to meet the increasing humanitarian needs, particularly in the conflict-affected north where displacement and insecurity continue.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The first half of 2022 was complex and challenging for Mozambique with increasing humanitarian needs caused by climate-related shocks, conflict and health emergencies. Between January and April, the country was hit by four tropical systems, of which one developed into Cyclone Gombe affecting nearly 970,000 people, killing 115 people, destroying 3,873 classrooms, affecting over 69 health facilities, extensive road and bridge damage and temporarily displaced approximately 40,800 people mainly in Nampula and Zambézia provinces1 . After relative calm for six months in the north, the security situation deteriorated significantly in June 2022 with NonState Armed Groups (NSAGs) carrying out attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure districts of southern Cabo Delgado (CD) resulting in a large influx of internal displaced people (IDPs). Similarly, in June, Nampula suffered its first attack since the start of the conflict when insurgents attacked the village of Lúrio in Memba district. These last incidents led to the displacement of over 69,000 people mainly from Ancuabe district, of whom 55 percent were children, moving to Pemba, Chiure, Metuge, Montepuez among other areas of the province. In addition, there was the temporary displacement of nearly 23,600 people from Ancuabe, Chiure and Mecufi to Erati district in Nampula province, of whom approximately 5,000 still remain, while others returns to CD. This was the largest displacement recorded in single month in 2022 and between 05 and 23 June it was observed an average daily individual movement of 2,150 people in CD. From January to June, nearly 115,550 IDPs of whom 51 percent were children, moved within CD seeking safer areas and livelihood opportunities. As per the June 2022 Data Tracking Matrix baseline, there are now 946,508 IDPs as a result of the conflict in Cabo Delgado, of whom 55 per cent are children, representing a 21 per cent increase compared to February 2022. As a result of insecurity, access to affected areas became more challenging with new restrictions on travel to/in Ancuabe and some areas of Chiure and Metuge including the restriction of UN staff movements on the main highway in Cabo Delgado, the N1, for over a week.

The country has also been affected by health emergencies in 2022. Two polio outbreaks were detected in the country— both circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus (cVDPV2) type 2 confirmed in February, with total of 6 cases distributed in Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Manica, and 1 confirmed case of Wild polio virus type 1 (WPV1), confirmed in Tete Province and linked with the case identified in Malawi. In response to these outbreaks, the Ministry of Health (MoH) declared a national public health emergency on 21 February and committed to implement supplementary immunization activities, intensified surveillance measures to improve detection of Acute Flaccid Paralysis and poliovirus covering the entire country. Additionally, in the first half of 2022, a cholera outbreak was confirmed with a cumulative total of over 3,100 cases and 15 deaths in Sofala and Zambézia provinces. COVID-19 is still active in the country although the cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been decreasing since January 2022 with only a slight increase in June. As of 30 June, there were 389 active cases of COVID-19 while 14.5 million people were completely immunized representing 95.5 percent of the defined target.