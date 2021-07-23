UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: 1 January – 30 June 2021)

Highlights

• COVID-19 cases increased swiftly in June as Mozambique entered its third wave; only 1 percent of the target population (54% of the country) is vaccinated.

• Since the attack on Palma in late March, over 70,000 people have left the district.

• Each month UNICEF reaches an estimated 12 million people COVID-19 messages to promote prevention and create vaccine demand.

• Nearly 511,000 children under five were screened for acute malnutrition and over 294,000 children under 15 were immunized for measles and rubella.

• UNICEF support government cash transfers to over 20,000 households.

Situation in Numbers

689,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

1.3 million people in need (OCHA Dec 2020)

732,000 Internally displaced (IOM, April 2021)

\ >70,000 Internally displaced from Palma (IOM, July 2021)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal, revised in June 2021 due to escalating needs, requests $96.5 million to provide lifesaving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Mozambique. Thus far in 2021, UNICEF Mozambique has received $16.3 million for its humanitarian response from the Governments of Canada, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Italy, and the United Kingdom, as well as support from Education Cannot Wait and the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund. This includes allocations from UNICEF’s unearmarked global humanitarian funding in the amount of $3.9 million. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all our donors. The 2021 appeal, however, still has a funding gap of 69 per cent as detailed in Annex B. Significant needs remain for all of UNICEF’s ongoing emergency programmes. Without the required funding, UNICEF will be unable to provide access to safe water, health and nutrition services, learning opportunities, critical child protection support and support to survivors of gender-based violence.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

January to June 2021 was marked by prevailing security incidents which led to continued displacement of the affected population in Cabo Delgado province. According to ACLED, from end of April to June 2021 there were at least 49 organized violence events and 263 reported fatalities from these events. The single biggest attack during this period was the attack on Palma carried out on 24 March by non-state armed groups (NSAG) which led to destruction of government buildings and vital infrastructure such as banks, communication towers and power lines. The outflows from this fighting continues, with over 70,000 people moving to other areas of the province of whom 43 percent are children. In the last week of June alone, almost 5,000 people moved from Palma to other districts.

Overall, there are at least 732,227 people displaced due to conflict which 81 percent are living with host families and 46 percent are children. About 90.5 percent of IDPs are in Cabo Delgado, 9 percent in Nampula and the remaining are in the Niassa, Zambézia and Sofala provinces. The limited funding, lack of access to northern districts of Cabo Delgado and protection concerns are among the significant challenges UNICEF and humanitarian partners are facing.

According to FEWSNET, conflict affected people in Cabo Delgado are expected to remain in IPC Phase 3—or Crisis phase—for food insecurity through January 2022. The situation is particularly concerning in inaccessible areas where remaning populations likely stay hidden in the bush and are at risk of Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes.

The COVID-19 outbreak is active in Mozambique with two waves of high infection rates reported between JanuaryFebruary and a third wave starting in late June 2021. During the month of June, the positivity rate increased five times (from 5 percent end of May to 25 percent end of June); the number of cases increased 15 times (from 334 end of May to 5,013 end of June/early July). This swift increase on COVID-19 cases are reportedly a result of the arrival of the Delta variant which is now circulating with two others throughout the country. Since COVID-19 arrived in the country, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 91,886 cumulative cases with 1,013 deaths. The most affected areas are Maputo city and province, Tete and Sofala provinces. The country has in total 1,462 beds for COVID-19 hospitalizations which 24.8 percent are ocuppied (as of 7 July 2021). Maputo and Tete City occupancy is climibing and critical with 44.5 percent and 73 percent of beds are ocuppied respectively. In terms of vaccination, the health authorities defined a target of 17 million people (54 percent of total population) to be vaccinated, however, so far only one percent (191,213 people) received the two doses and two percent (376,523 people) have received one dose of the vaccine.