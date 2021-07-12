UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: 13 May 2021

Highlights

• The situation in Cabo Delgado remained mostly calm in May though access is a challenge with tens of thousands in hard-to-reach or inaccessible areas

• Over four million people were reached in 2021with UNICEF’s COVID-19 prevention messages

• UNICEF supported set up of 20 temporary learning spaces and provision of kits 9,000 children this year

• Over 4,800 households in Cabo Delgado were reached in May with cash transfer for three months

• UNICEF immunized 7,094 children aged 9 to 23 months in May 2021

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal, revised in June 2021 due to escalating needs, requests $96.5 million to provide lifesaving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Mozambique. Thus far in 2021, UNICEF Mozambique has received $16,3 million for its humanitarian response from the Governments of Canada, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the United Kingdom, Education Cannot Wait and the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund. This includes UNICEF’s Global humanitarian funding allocations of $3.9 million to support ongoing response activities. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all our donors. The 2021 appeal, however, still has a funding gap of 69 per cent as detailed in Annex B. Significant needs remain for all of UNICEF’s ongoing emergency programmes. Without the required funding, UNICEF will be unable to provide access to safe water, health and nutrition services, learning opportunities, critical child protection support and support to survivors of gender-based violence.