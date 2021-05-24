UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3: April 2021

Highlights

· UNICEF supported 173 schools with hygiene kits and nearly 53,000 children in six provinces with distance education and COVID-19 prevention.

· 12 million people are reached every month with preventive messages on COVID-19 via radio and TV supported by UNICEF.

· Nearly 40,000 people had access to improved household sanitation in Cabo Delgado.

· Almost 49,000 children under 5 were vaccinated against measles with UNICEF support in Cabo Delgado and Sofala

· Access to hard-to-reach areas, insecurity and limited funding remain major constraints in addressing needs of affected people

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for 2021 identifies the need for $52.8 million to provide lifesaving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Mozambique. To date, in 2021, the Governments of Japan, Sweden, and the United Kingdom as well as Education Cannot Wait have contributed $3.5 million to UNICEF Mozambique’s humanitarian response. UNICEF has also used its global humanitarian funding allocations to provide $4.1 million to UNICEF/Mozambique and $13.3 million was carried over from last year to support the response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all our donors for these contributions. The 2021 appeal, however, has a funding gap of 60%. Details of UNICEF’s budget requirements can be found in Annex B below and includes significant needs for all of UNICEF Mozambique’s ongoing emergency programmes. Without the required funding, UNICEF will be unable to support families with access to basic services including safe water, health and nutrition services, learning opportunities, critical child protection support and response to gender-based violence.