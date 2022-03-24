UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: February 2022

Reporting Period: 1 - 28 February 2022

Highlights

Two cases of vaccine derived poliovirus in Mozambique and one case of wild poliovirus in Malawi led to the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency on 21 February with mass campaigns scheduled for March.

Over 14,000 people were displaced in February of whom 48 percent were children

UNICEF supported the delivery of safe water to nearly 25,000 people affected by the conflict in the North

UNICEF supported the restoration of healthcare services in provinces affected by Tropical Storm Ana benefiting nearly 42,000 people

UNICEF has reached 10,451 children with life-saving child protection services in February

Situation in Numbers

453,000 children displaced in need of humanitarian assistance

(INGD Jan 2022)

1,500,000 people in need

(OCHA Dec 2021)

934,000 Internally displaced people

(INGD Jan 2022)

67,000 People in hard-to-reach areas

(OCHA January 2022)

UNICEF Appeal 2022

US$ 98.8 million

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for $98.8 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children in Mozambique affected by multiple shocks. In 2022, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance contributed to UNICEF Mozambique’s humanitarian response for COVID-19 while the United Kingdom provided support for Tropical Storm Ana response activities. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to GAVI and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for their generous contributions. The needs in Mozambique are increasing as a result of a busy cyclone season with multiple storms in rapid succession. The 2022 HAC, focused principally on the conflict in the north, has a funding gap of 85 percent. Without sufficient funds, over 600,000 children will not receive timely support to respond to basic needs. UNICEF is relying on resources carried over from 2021 and has reallocated some regular resources to address urgent gaps.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In February, cyclone activity in the Indian ocean was active with the formation of four tropical systems, of which two— Dumako and Emnati—were classified as a tropical depression and cyclone respectively. Tropical Storm Dumako affected central Mozambique; areas previously affected by Tropical Storm Ana in January. The Tropical Depression Dumako brought significant rains in a short period of time impacting over 23,730 people in Nampula, Zambézia, Tete, Sofala, and Manica Provinces.

New displacement in Cabo Delgado continues. During the reporting period, the International Organization for Migration reported 222 movements involving 14,202 people which an average of 48 percent of the displaced people were children. The highest movement was reported in the first week of February when 5,120 people moved from Meluco District, arriving primarily in Pemba. At the end of the month, the second-highest movement was observed with 4,342 people moving from Nangade to Mueda or other parts of Nangade Districts. These movements are related to reported security incidents.

The Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWSNET) reported that households impacted by Tropical Storms Ana and Dumako are expected to improve food security outcomes assuming seeds are available for post-flood production. In Cabo Delgado and parts of Niassa, conflict-affected areas are expected to remain in the Crisis level (IPC Phase 3), with areas receiving regular humanitarian food assistance likely to remain at the Stressed level (IPC Phase 2).

On 14 February 2022, a polio outbreak was confirmed in Mozambique, after two vaccine-derived polio cases were reported in Nampula and Cabo Delgado Provinces. In neighbouring Malawi, a wild poliovirus case was also detected in February. As a result, the Minister of Health declared a National Public Health Emergency in Mozambique on 21 Feb 2022. UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Government of Mozambique have intensified surveillance measures to improve detection of Acute Flaccid Paralysis and poliovirus and working to implement a synchronized outbreak response with regional officials. The Government is planning two supplementary immunization activities in all provinces which adjoin Malawi or where poliovirus cases have been reported. This includes the provinces of Niassa, Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambézia, Sofala, Manica and Tete.

Regarding COVID-19, the health authorities reported 3,421 active cases as of 28 February of which nearly 95 per cent are in Maputo City. Since the onset of the COVID-19 immunization campaign, health authorities have vaccinated over 11 million people, reaching 72.5 per cent of their target5. With the significant reduction of COVID-19 cases, the Government alleviated most restriction measures removing the curfew time, opening schools at all levels, and returning to normal working hours, among others.