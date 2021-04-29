UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 - 30 March 2021

Highlights

Large scale attack occurred on Palma town in northern Mozambique displaced over tens of thousands of people with many fleeing into the bush and still unaccounted for.

Nearly 250,000 children under 15 years have been vaccinated against measles in Cabo Delgado with UNICEF support in 2021.

Screening for acute malnutrition has been completed for over 260,000 children under five with support from UNICEF. 2,706 children with SAM are receiving treatment

Limited funding, challenging access to northeast of Cabo Delgado are among major constraints to provide humanitarian assistance

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children appeal identifies the need for $52.8 million to provide life-saving and life-sustaining services for children and their caregivers in Mozambique. To date, in 2021, the Governments of Japan, Sweden, and the United Kingdom as well as Education Cannot Wait have contributed nearly $2.9 million to UNICEF Mozambique’s humanitarian response. UNICEF has also used its global humanitarian allocation of provide $3.2 million to support the response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude for the contributions. The 2021 appeal, however, still has a funding gap of 61.5%. Details of UNICEF’s budget requirements can be found in Annex B below and includes significant needs for all of UNICEF Mozambique’s ongoing emergency programmes. Without the required funding, UNICEF will be unable to support families with access to basic services including safe water, health and nutrition services, learning opportunities, critical child protection support and response to gender-based violence.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The month of March was marked by a large scale attack by non-state armed groups (NSAG) on 24 March 2021 in Palma district in the north of Cabo Delgado province. The attacks lasted several days and sporadic fighting continues even though the NSAG have largely retreated. According to IOM, over 17,0001 people of whom 43 per cent are children, moved from Palma to neighboring districts namely Mueda (36%), Nangade (27%), Montepuez (18%), Pemba and Chiure. About 72 per cent of the IDP population are living in host communities. In all locations there are people with vulnerabilities including unaccompanied and separated children, elderly, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and people with disabilities.

In response to the IDP influx to Pemba city, the provincial government established a transit centre that hosted 2682 IDPs which 55% were children. The number of IDPs in the centre is reducing with time as IDPs find family members or and according to CCCM cluster, as of 10 April there were 198 people remaining. Clusters are providing coordinated assistance to cover needs within the centre including water supply, sanitation facilities, psychosocial support, infant and young child feeding, and nutrition screening. UNICEF provided case management services to 71 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) arriving from Palma moving them to a more secure child-friendly location.

The number of reported cholera cases in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces have been decreasing since the last situation report. As of 5 April there were 4,5033 cumulative cases of which 75 percent occurred in Cabo Delgado. Of the total cholera-related deaths, of which there were 19, 84 per cent occurred in Cabo Delgado. The majority of cases occurred in Metuge and Chiure districts in Cabo Delgado and Meconta and Nampula City in Nampula province.

During the reporting period, the health authorities indicated that COVID-19 cases have been decreasing. The total cumulative cases reported as of 12 April are 68,7924 with a death toll of 791. There are 8,596 active cases, and most of them concentrated in Maputo city. The positivity rate and number of hospitalizations are both on the decline5. Although the COVID-19 cases have been reducing, the Government continued with restrictive measures.