UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 17: January to May 2020

Highlights

• Mozambique is facing multiple humanitarian situations due to COVID-19, insecurity, and drought with at least 7.9 million people in need of assistance.

• UNICEF has supported 369,535 children under five to have access to health consultations and 28,991 children immunized with DTP3 in three provinces of central Mozambique;

• UNICEF supported immunization against measles of 94,659 children from 8.5 months to 14 years in 12 districts of Nampula of which 49,281 girls and 45,378 boys.

• UNICEF supported the transportation of 733,500 doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine for Cabo Delgado province • 177,585 children have been screened for acute malnutrition, and 1,714 cases of SAM have been identified and admitted for treatment with UNICEF’s support.

• UNICEF reached 196,000 people in five provinces with safe water supply and sanitation services.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the north of the country, particularly in Cabo Delgado the security situation has worsened significantly since the last report with the increase of the attacks by the non-identified armed group/insurgents and subsequent population displacement. More than 100 attacks were reported by UNDSS in six districts in the northern part and more than 200,000 people were displaced in the entire province (17 districts), the vast majority living with host families. It was also reported that a 42 out 126 health facilities are non-functional in at least eight districts. The IDPs from Cabo Delgado are also seeking safe locations out of the province with approximately 5,000 IDPs having moved to Nampula province. Other emergencies affecting the province of Cabo Delgado includes COVID-19, Cholera, and measles.

In addition, according to National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), between January and February 2020 the country recorded events of strong winds and heavy rains affecting approximately 125,000 people in the provinces of Sofala and Zambézia, in some cases the same people affected by Cyclone Idai in 2019. These events resulted in the displacement of 8,5331 people in these two provinces. Overall, as of June 2020, there were 95,338 displaced (54% total IDPs are children) and resettled in 72 sites distributed among four provinces all in the central region of the country with 82% of the sites located in Sofala and Manica provinces. Major needs reported by the IDPs are food, shelter and health care.

In relation to food insecurity, in May 2020 FEWS NET Mozambique indicated that due to a third consecutive year of drought in the south and armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, many poor households are expected to continue facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through September. Moreover, the water availability for human and animal consumption is of concern in the interior of Gaza and Inhambane provinces as water sources are gradually drying up, forcing households to travel longer distances. However, the water scarcity is not expected to reach the critical levels recorded in the 2016 El Niño drought.

Mozambique is also facing cholera outbreaks in two provinces, with 2,858 total cumulative cases in Cabo Delgado (1,146 cases and 17 deaths, CFR 1.5%) and Nampula (1,712 cases and 5 deaths, CFR 0.3%). It is important to note that most of these cases were recorded earlier this year and currently the caseload is decreasing in both provinces. There is also an ongoing measles outbreak across the country. As of May 2020, 366 measles suspected case were reported in 44 districts, of which 123 (34%) were confirmed (all IGM+).

In terms of COVID-19, the country recorded 1,0122 cumulative cases (as of 6 th July), with 277 recoveries and a death toll of 8. The majority (87%) of the cases are concentrated in Nampula, Cabo Delgado, Maputo city and