UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11 (Reporting Period: January-December 2021)

Highlights

• In 2021, the security situation in Cabo Delgado province was volatile and displacement increased 8.2 percent.

• With UNICEF support, over 1.1 million children under 15 were reached with measles/rubella vaccinations and nearly 1.6 million children under five received supplementation with Vitamin A.

• Over 190,000 children had access to safe learning environments with rehabilitation of 201 classrooms and establishment of 417 temporary learning spaces.

• UNICEF provided access to safe water for 200,000.

• Radio stations, community radios, TV stations, and multimedia mobile units supported by UNICEF reached over 4 million listeners with messages on COVID-19 prevention, importance of the vaccine and other important health and hygiene practices.

• UNICEF reached nearly 110,000 caregivers and families in need with critical child protection services

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In 2021 the situation in Cabo Delgado deteriorated significantly due to increased security incidents in the province leading to additional displacement. From January to September 2021 the IDP population increased 8.2 percent reaching a total of 744,949 people displaced which 59 percent were children. Approximately 89 percent of the IDPs remain in Cabo Delgado province with others principally in Nampula province. 2021 was marked by a large attack by non-state armed groups (NSAG) on 24 March in Palma town resulting in destruction of government buildings, vital infrastructure and displacement of over 100,000 people from Palma to neighbouring districts. The year finished with attacks for the first time in Mecula District of Niassa Province leading to the displacement of 3,741 people, 46 percent children.

An important development in the Cabo Delgado crisis was the arrival of Rwandan and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) security forces which enabled the Government to reoccupy locations inaccessible for months or years—for example Mocimboa da Praia. The troops conducted clearance operations and regained substantial swathes of territory; however, insurgents continue to carry out attacks on civilians and clashes with Mozambican state forces, local militias, and foreign troops.

The COVID-19 outbreak was active throughout 2021 and the health authorities reported three waves throughout the year: January-February, June-July (Delta variant) and December (Omicron variant) which led to swift increase of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Mozambique has had a total of 189,080 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak pandemic with 7,586 people hospitalised, and 2,000 deaths reported. Most cases are concentrated in Maputo city and surroundings, and the most affected age group is between 25-34. The country received significant quantities of COVID-19 vaccines this year and as of 31 December, nearly 6.5 million people were fully vaccinated.

In 2021, there were prevailing food insecurity conditions across the country. The latest integrated phase classification (IPC) analysis indicates that during the lean season (November 2021-March 2022), about 1.9 million people are in high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) and in need of humanitarian assistance. The major causes of the food insecurity include armed conflict in Cabo Delgado, rainfall irregularities/shortages, increasing food prices and COVID-19 restriction measures.