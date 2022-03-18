Mozambique
UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 11 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 January 2022)
Highlights
• Tropical Storm Ana affected over 126,000 people and destroyed number of critical basic services infrastructures in Nampula, Tete and Zambezia.
• The security situation in Cabo Delgado is still volatile and over 3,000 people were displaced in January
• With UNICEF support, birth certificates were issued to 8,037 IDPs in Cabo Delgado; 54.8 percent are children.
• Nearly 17,000 children affect by conflict received leaner kits in January.
• Nearly 570,000 people were reached with key lifesaving and behavior change messages broadcast by radio
• Nearly 1,800 sick children received consultations through integrated mobile brigades in Cabo Delgado