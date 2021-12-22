UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 November 2021)

Highlights

• Insecurity in Cabo Delgado continues to displace families, with over 13,000 people moving in the month of November

• UNICEF supported screening of over 12,700 children under 5 for acute malnutrition in Cabo Delgado and Sofala Provinces

• Over 27,400 IDPs, of whom 56 percent were children received birth certificates with UNICEF support

• UNICEF supported the training of 100 army personnel on child rights violations with simulations on dilemmas of facing children recruited or used in armed conflict

• UNICEF supported safe water access for an additional 4,200 IDPs in resettlement sites of Cabo Delgado

• Approximately 376,000 people over 15 were reached with key lifesaving and behavior change messages broadcasted by Radio Mozambique