UNICEF Mozambique Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 1 January - 28 February 2021

Highlights

UNICEF supported over 30,000 people in areas affected by Cyclone Eloise.

In response to the threat of COVID-19 in cyclone-affected communities of Sofala and Manica Provinces, UNICEF provided hygiene kits, clean water, and 20,000 face masks.

Scale up of the humanitarian response in Cabo Delgado and neighboring provinces continues; UNICEF supported 100,000 people—both displaced and host communities.

UNICEF has funding gap of 63% resulting in limitations in providing lifesaving and life-sustaining services to vulnerable children and their families.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for USD 52.8 million to provide life-saving services for women and children in Mozambique. In 2021, the Government of Japan and the Government of the United Kingdom have generously contributed nearly $1.8 million to UNICEF Mozambique’s humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude for the contributions received. The 2021 HAC, however, still has a funding gap of 63%. Details of UNICEF’s budget requirements can be found in Annex B below and includes significant needs for all of UNICEF Mozambique’s ongoing emergency programmes. Without the required funding, UNICEF will be unable to support nearly 700,000 children with access to basic services such as safe water, adequate sanitation, access to health and nutrition services, learning opportunities, or critical child protection support.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Cyclonic activity in the Mozambique channel between January and February 2021 was active with a tropical storm and two tropical cyclones, including Cyclone Eloise on 23 January which affected the mainly central and southern regions and Tropical Storm Guambe which caused high winds and rain before turning into a cyclone offshore. According to National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), Cyclone Eloise affected 441,686 people in five provinces, resulting in 11 deaths, over 30,000 people displaced and destruction of infrastructure including 79 health facilities, over 700 classrooms, as well as roads and houses. The hardest hit was Sofala Province with 366,630 people affected, seven deaths and over 70 per cent of the displaced who were hosted in temporary accommodation centers or resettlement sites.

The situation in Cabo Delgado remains volatile and unpredictable. From January to February 2021, security incidents continued resulting in additional displacements in the country. As of the end of 2020, there were nearly 670,000 people displaced due to the conflict with the majority remaining in Cabo Delgado; and estimated 66,844 living in hard-to-reach areas. Children represent approximately 45 per cent of the IDPs, with women and men representing 32 and 23 per cent.

During the reporting period, provincial authorities confirmed a cholera outbreak in five districts of Cabo Delgado and one district in Nampula with 2,757 total cumulative cases and 15 deaths during the reporting period. Provincial health authorities installed nine cholera treatment centers of which seven were in Cabo Delgado. COVID-19 is still active in the country with 59,350 total cumulative cases reported and 641 deaths as of 28 February 2021. The majority of the cases are concentrated in Maputo city and January and February reported the highest positivity rates (27.5-28.4%), number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were reported. Mozambique is also tracking food insecurity due to conflict in Cabo Delgado, drought in the southern and central regions and consequences of COVID-19 restriction measures.