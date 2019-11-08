UNICEF Mozambique Cyclones Idai and Kenneth Situation Report #14 (September 2019 )

Highlights

UNICEF reached 24,000 households with water treatment chemicals in areas considered high risk of cholera in Cabo Delgado.

With UNICEF support, 79,265 children under five received consultation and treatment and 7,445 children under five were immunized with third dose of Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis vaccine (DPT3).

A total of 827 cases of Pellagra have been reported in Sofala Province, with Nhamatanda District having the highest burden.

UNICEF has procured a total number of 250,000 pills of Nicotinamide to treat the cases.

The WFP-UNICEF Joint Voucher Programme reached a total of 21,373 cyclone-affected households in Sofala.

With UNICEF support, 1,702 children were reached through CFS interventions and 2,738 people benefitted from awareness raising and community outreach activities regarding protection and referral mechanisms for violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

On 12 September 2019, the Humanitarian Country Team jointly with the National Institute for Disaster Management launched the revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) covering the period from July 2019 to May 2020. The revised HRP for Mozambique seeks an additional US$ 398 million to provide life-saving and life-sustaining assistance for two million people across the country. Although the national and international humanitarian organisations were able to provide notable assistance to the people affected by the cyclone in the peak of the response, six months after, the needs remain high and much has to be done for the population to get back to normalcy. This includes support to ensure they will soon be able to farm to feed their families instead of being completely dependent on humanitarian aid.

As result of Cyclone Idai, there are still 84,115 people displaced1 and resettled in 66 sites in the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambézia and Tete. Most of the displaced population (79 per cent) are located in Sofala and Manica Provinces, roughly 66,000 individuals.

As the rainy season in Mozambique has just started, Government and the Humanitarian Country Team are currently developing contingency and preparedness plans according to the seasonal forecast and the major risks identified. The forecast for the 2019/2020 rainy season indicates that for the period October, November and December (OND) 2019, there is a high likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall in the northern region; normal to above normal rainfall in the southern and central region; moderate risk of floods in the following river basins: Save (South region), Búzi, Savane, Púngoè, Zambeze and Licungo (Central region), Meluli, Mecuburi, Messalo and Megaruma e Montepuez (North region); and high risk of malaria in Nampula and the northern and coastal area of Zambezia.

For the period of January, February and March (JFM) 2020, there is a high likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall in the southern region; normal to above normal rainfall in the north (Niassa and Nampula) and part of central region in Zambezia and normal rainfall in north of Cabo Delgado, central Tete and Manica. In terms of flood risk, there is a moderate to high risk of floods in Búzi, Púngoè and Zambeze (central region), Meluli, Mecuburi, Megaruma and Montepuez e Messalo (northern region) and high risk of floods in Licungo basin in Zambézia Province.