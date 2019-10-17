UNICEF Mozambique Cyclones Idai and Kenneth Situation Report #13 (August 2019 )

Highlights.:

There are 92,474 people displaced across 74 resettlement sites in the central and northern regions of the country.

UNICEF supported the repair and opening of 124 water points benefitting more than 37,200 people in cyclone-affected provinces.

With UNICEF support, nine health centers were repaired, and services resumed. In Sofala and Manica provinces, 22 refrigerators for vaccine preservation were installed.

In Cabo Delgado province, with UNICEF support, 10 health centers received solar power systems for maternity and child consultation rooms. Refrigeration systems for vaccine conservation were repaired in 6 health centers.

UNICEF has provided access to learning to 77,577 primary schoolaged children and 8,811 pre-school aged children.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) 1more than half a million people are still living in destroyed or damaged homes. Many of the shelters that people are residing in are unsafe, inadequately prepared, and lack access to fundamental basic goods and services such as water and sanitation, shelter and non-food items (NFIs), health, education, protection services and safe spaces.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), with the eighth round conducted between July and August in the central region and the fifth round in August in northern region, indicate the existence of 73 resettlement sites with a total estimated population of 92,4742 people in the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete in the central region and Nampula and Cabo Delgado in the northern region. About 88.8 per cent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are located in the central region of the country. The majority of the sites in the central region (79 per cent) are located in Sofala and Manica provinces, housing around 66,000 individuals, followed by Zambezia with 10,000 people. When discussing challenges, 42 centres out of 66 reported food as their greatest need followed by water, education, shelters and health services. The majority of the IDPs in resettlement sites are living in tents which makes them highly vulnerable, especially because the rainy season will start in October 2019.

Because of flooding from Cyclones Idai and Kenneth in the central and northern regions and drought in the southern region, most impacted households have limited food stocks and below-average incomes3 . In the southern semi-arid areas, this is the second consecutive poor crop season; as a result, households have little to no food stocks and their ability to participate in the growing season has been affected. These effects are expected to last until the next main harvest in 2020.

Based on the food security and nutrition assessment conducted in June 2019 by the Technical Secretariat for Food and Nutrition Security (SETSAN), which covered 31 districts as well as nutrition data in Cabo Delgado, an estimated 67,500 children require treatment for malnutrition, including 6,500 for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 61,000 for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). Moreover, for the first time since 2001, cases of pellagra (a vitamin B-3 deficiency) have been reported in Mozambique. To date, over 250 cases have been confirmed and the Ministry of Health (MoH) is preparing for up to 3,600 cases in the coming months.

The Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) meets annually to present the consensus outlook for the upcoming rainy season. This year, the 23rd Annual SARCOF was held in Luanda, Angola from 28 to 30 August 2019 to present the outlook for the 2019/2020 rainfall season over the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. For the period of October, November and December 2019, normal to below-normal rainfall is expected in northern Mozambique and normal to above-normal rainfall is expected in the central and southern regions. For the period of January, February and March 2020, normal to below-normal rainfall is expected in the southern and central regions of the country while for the northern region normal to above-normal rainfall is expected. Based on the seasonal forecast, meteorological authorities in the country will develop a national forecast.