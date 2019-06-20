UNICEF Mozambique Cyclones Idai and Kenneth Situation Report #11 (01-10 June 2019)

Highlights

• At least 60,000 people are displaced and hosted in 58 sites in Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete and Cabo Delgado, with 3,000 people still waiting to be resettled.

• As of 10 June, no cholera cases were reported in Sofala, Manica.

In Cabo Delgado 42 new cases were registered over the past two weeks.

• Since the start of the cyclone, UNICEF has provided access to 161 Temporary Learning Centers (TLCs) to more than 70,000 children in cyclone affected areas.

• More than 13,500 children participated in UNICEF supported psychosocial support activities through UNICEF supported 61 child friendly spaces (CFS) in Sofala, Manica and Cabo Delgado provinces.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.85 million People affected by the cyclone in need of assistance by HRP 2019

1 million Children affected by the cyclone in need of assistance

500,000 Children targeted by UNICEF

1 million People targeted by UNICEF WASH

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Cyclone Idai

The humanitarian community continues with the provision of basic services in resettlement areas as well as in the rural communities affected by the cyclone. In Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Tete provinces, at least 60,000 people are in 58 resettlement sites. The top five priority needs in the resettlement sites are food, shelter, health, water and agricultural inputs.

In Sofala province, 22,000 people are in 16 resettlement sites and 3,000 people are still in four accommodation/transit centres (DTM3 and government data) in Beira and Buzi. During the reporting period, resettlement was put on hold for few days to create minimum conditions at the sites. As the resettlement process resumes in the districts of Beira and Dondo, the emphasis of the humanitarian community is shifting to the most remote resettlement sites in Buzi district, where the provision of basic services is lagging behind. In Manica province, most of the 26 resettlement sites, hosting more than 23,000 people, are spontaneous and are currently being formalized. The provincial government and humanitarian community have resumed coordination to accelerate the support to resettlement sites and avoid families moving back to areas at risk.

In the epidemiological week 22 (as of 10 June 2019), no cholera cases were reported in Sofala, Manica, advancing towards the 21 days of no cases required to declare an end to an outbreak. Final confirmation will be made by MOH in coordination with the National Institute of Health. In Sofala and Manica, malaria, diarrhoea, and pneumonia are the most common illnesses. While the numberof reported malaria cases remains within the level seen in previous years, efforts to control the cases continues.

Cyclone Kenneth

In Cabo Delgado province nearly 1,000 people are in two transit sites in Metuge and Pemba districts. The provision of basic services has already started in the site that the Government identified for resettlement in Metuge. The identification of the resettlement site in Pemba district is still pending.

Access by road is improving in all districts. However, security concerns heavily constrain the delivery of humanitarian aid in the most affected districts located north of Pemba. For example, in Macomia district about half of the population lives in inaccessible communities. Aid in these areas continues to be delivered mainly by air and only in the largest villages (sedes of the postos).

Forty-two new cholera cases were registered over the past two weeks, bringing the total number of cases to 267 in the districts of Metuge, Mecufi and Pemba, with no deaths reported. The trend indicates that the cholera outbreak is coming under control. A second round of Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign will start next week, with primary financial support from GAVI and technical support from WHO, UNICEF, and Save the Children. Malaria cases are a concern in districts affected by Cyclone Kenneth with rates of infection nearly double in the rate in Sofala districts, particularly in the coastal areas. However, there has not been a significant rise in cases, as malaria is a large burden year-round. UNICEF will support the provincial government in an upcoming blanket distribution of insecticide treated bed-nets (LLINs). Over the last 10 days the nnutritional screenings of 2,490 children under five in Macomia, Metuge and Mecufi districts identified 128 MAM cases and 23 SAM cases, with a rate of 6.1 per cent. The situation is particularly worrying in Mecufi district, which reported64 MAM cases and 14 SAM cases.