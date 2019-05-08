UNICEF Mozambique Cyclone Situation Report #8 (01 - 08 May 2019)

Highlights

Mozambique has been hit by two cyclones since March – Idai (14 March) and Kenneth (25 April). UNICEF is now carrying out an emergency response on two fronts; to meet the immediate needs of around 247,000 people (half of them children) affected by Cyclone Kenneth, and continued support to families affected by Cyclone Idai in temporary accommodation centres or as they try to return home.

UNICEF continues to support the provision of temporary, safe, drinking water to 960,000 people. However, a permanent solution is needed for families returning home or relocating to safer locations.

The Emergency Response Health Week (SSRE) started on 06 May with UNICEF support, targeting more than 800,000 children under-five with measles/polio vaccine, vitamin A, deworming and nutrition screening.

UNICEF is providing temporary solutions to re-establish access to education to more than 36,000 affected children, while planning for permanent and resilient solutions.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Cyclone Idai

The number of accommodations centres in Sofala Province has decreased from 27 to 18 with a total of 4,914 families (21,992 people) still displaced. A total of 1,265 families moved to new resettlement areas, some of them with poor access to basic services. With the support of the humanitarian community, the Government is defining its strategy and plans for population movements to new resettlement areas. These areas still lack basic social services hampering the resettlement process. Conditions for several communities of return are also concerning, especially in hard to reach areas, which are still being assessed by the Government and the humanitarian partners.

While the number of cholera cases greatly reduced, small numbers of cases are reported daily in Sofala province. Surveillance, WASH activities and communication with communities continue as preventative measures. Malaria cases are on the rise, over 25,000 cases were recorded in Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi districts since the beginning of the crisis. An indoor residual insecticide spraying (IRS) campaign is ongoing and more than of 200,000 bed-nets have been distributed by the Health Directorate with support from UNICEF and partners.

Cyclone Kenneth

Access remains a significant challenge in the areas affected by Cyclone Kenneth, hampering needs assessments and delivery of humanitarian assistance. Security constraints in the area make the delivery of humanitarian aid even more challenging (see Security section below for more details).

As of 05 May, National Institute for the Management of Disasters (INGC in Portuguese) recorded about 247,000 affected people (217,000 in Cabo Delgado and 30,000 in Nampula province), of which approximately 123,500 are children, and a death toll of 41. The most affected districts in Cabo Delgado are Macomia, Mueda, Quissanga, Chiure and Muidumbe, and in Nampula are Memba and Erati. Field teams are still assessing the situation to understand the full magnitude of this crisis.

Over 3,000 people are sheltering in 10 temporary accommodation centres both in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. The provincial governments are keen to close these centres as soon as possible and support the displaced families to return to their villages or relocate to safer areas.

The first cholera cases after Cyclone Kenneth were recorded on the 2 May. As of the 5 May, the Ministry of Health (MoH)reported 64 cases in Pemba (57) and Mecufi (7) in Cabo Delgado province. The health authorities already have one cholera treatment centre (CTC) and established a cholera task force in Cabo Delgado’s provincial capital Pemba. The number of malaria cases is increasing, becoming a major concern. A vaccination campaign is planned, targeting over 250,000 people with two doses of oral cholera vaccines (OCV) in Pemba and Mecufi districts, Cabo Delgado province. This OCV campaign is in addition to the campaign carried out in Sofala following the Cyclone Idai, which reached over 800,000 people.

Children’s needs are becoming clearer: