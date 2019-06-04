UNICEF Mozambique Cyclone Situation Report #10 (16 - 29 May 2019)

Highlights

• In Sofala province alone, out of 401,567 children screened, 3,472 cases of MAM and 378 cases of SAM were identified and referred for treatment. UNICEF is supporting mobile brigades’ visits to remote communities with difficult access identified during the health week.

• UNICEF continues working with partners and local governments to accelerate the provision of basic services to more than 60,000 people that are being resettled in Sofala and Manica provinces, adopting provisional solutions in the short-term and planning for permanent and resilience services to be provided in the coming months.

• A cholera vaccination campaign was successfully implemented in the affected districts of Cabo Delgado province with a coverage of 92 per cent. The number of cases reported has dropped markedly. In Sofala the number of cholera cases continues to decline thanks to the cholera vaccination and the UNICEF and partners’ coordinated action in WASH and C4D.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.85 million

People affected by the cyclone in need of assistance by HRP 2019

1 million

Children affected by the cyclone in need of assistance

550,000

Children targeted by UNICEF

1.1 million

People targeted by UNICEF WASH

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Cyclone Idai

In Sofala province, around 8,000 people live in the nine accommodation centres that are still. According to the most recent reports, there are an estimated 40,000 people in Sofala and 25,000 in Manica already in resettlement centres and waiting to be resettled. The humanitarian community is accelerating the provision of basic services in resettlement areas as well as in the rural communities affected by the cyclone. Access remains a challenge in some of the affected areas of Sofala and Manica provinces due to the road infrastructure.

With cholera cases dropping to sporadic cases, the total number of cases through 19/May was 6,762. Each new case (12 in the last reporting week) is fully investigated and addressed by rapid response teams. Vigilance is shifting towards the large number of malaria cases, reaching over 38,000 in the most affected districts with slow but notable increase in cases per week since the cyclone. While numbers reported remain with the level seen in previous years, efforts to control the cases continues.

Prior to the cyclone, a national plan to assess the food and nutrition insecurity was underway. Initially delayed by the cyclone, field teams, led by SETSAN with intensive support of UNICEF, have been working over the last two weeks to complete a population-based study of food security and nutritional status in the nine districts most affected by the cyclone. As a delay in the impact of the cyclone on nutritional status is to be expected, these data will provide the emergency response with a solid baseline of the level of child malnutrition to measure the combined impact of the humanitarian response. These data will be reviewed and published in the first two weeks of June.