UNICEF Mozambique Cyclone Idai Situation Report #7 (22 April – 01 May 2019)

Highlights

UNICEF continues to support the functioning of numerous water systems in affected areas, providing safe drinking water to 776,603 people, 81 per cent of the cluster total target.

UNICEF supports the operational deployment of mobile brigades, with more than 11,000 children under-5 accessing live-saving consultations.

UNICEF will be supporting the Ministry of Health (MoH) in the Emergency Response Health Week (SSRE) starting on 06 May, targeting more than 800,000 children under-five in the 21 most affected districts with measles/polio vaccine, vitamin A, deworming and nutrition screening.

Since the start of the emergency, UNICEF and partners provided bottles of CERTEZA, allowing 125,000 households to access water for one month.

UNICEF and cluster partners reached 36,542 children aged 6-15, and 1,000 children aged 3-5 years, through the provision of Temporary Learning Centers (TLC) and Child Friendly Spaces (CFS).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

There are still 23,650 people in 27 transit/accommodation centres, respectively with 21,390 in Sofala (25 centres) and and 2,260 in Zambezia (2 centers). All centers in Manica and Tete closed, and the provincial Government in Sofala is demarcating plots for the affected households in resettlement areas. The process has been completed for 3,201 of the required 8,345 plots (38.4 per cent).

Cholera cases continue showing a downward trend. As of 27 April 2019, there were a total of 6,708 cholera cases recorded in Beira, Dondo, Buzi and Nhamatanda, with a death toll of 8. Most of the cases have been reported in Beira, followed by Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi. From 27 March to 25 April, a cumulative number of 20,282 malaria cases were also recorded in Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi districts.

The Government, jointly with the UN System, the European Union and the World Bank, launched a post disaster needs assessment (PDNA) to evaluate the impact, damages and losses across key sectors and to inform a national post disaster recovery strategy. The process will be completed in May 2019, with the PDNA assessment highlighting financial requirements for the national recovery framework.