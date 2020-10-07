UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9: 27 August - 25 September 2020

Key Facts and Actions

On 4 th September 2020, the Government of Mozambique declared the state of Public calamity nationwide and for undetermined period;

62.5per cent of the total active cases of covid-19 are concentrated in Maputo city.

18,140 people, (including 1,451 children) were able to have access to reporting mechanisms on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

535 community health workers were trained on IPC for COVID-19 and continuity of services

UNICEF is supporting WASH upgrading works in nine isolation treatment centers

Approximately 4 million people were reached in 48 districts with COVID19 preventive messages and mitigation of secondary impact

Situation in Numbers

7,589 Confirmed cases

2,883 Active cases

53 Deaths

131,579 Tested

2,443 active contacts

4,649 Recovered

Source: Ministry of Health-https://covid19.ins.gov.mz/

Situation Overview

The cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations and deathsin Mozambique continue increasing and with an upward trend. As of 25 September, 77 per cent of total districts (164) in the country reported at least one case and the positivity rate was 6per cent. The health authorities reported a cumulative of 7,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (7,303 are from local transmission), 53 deaths and 207 hospitalizations which 54 are still in isolation centers under treatment (as of 25 September). Most cases are asymptomatic (56per cent as of epidemiological report of 28 September 2020), 1per cent of cases presented severe symptoms and 58 per cent of cases reported are on males. The covid-19 active cases are concentrated in Maputo city having 62.5 per cent of the total active cases, followed by Maputo, Nampula and Zambezia provinces. In terms of deaths, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that 66per cent of the deaths (35) occurred in Maputo city and the age group with major cases are 20-29 years old.

It is worth to highlight that the country has improved its testing capacity having done so far 131,579 tests since the declaration of the pandemic. This is partially due to decentralization of testing capacity for COVID-19, having currently installed capacity in Pemba, Nampula and Beira cities besides the central level in Maputo. Moreover, the MoH has reported that 61.2 per cent of the people previously infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered. As part of its strategy to increase knowledge on how the epidemic is unfolding in Mozambique, the National Institute of Health (INS) conducted sero-epidemiological surveys in Maputo, Pemba, Nampula, Tete and Quelimane cities. Preliminary results of these surveys varies from city to city but overall, there is indication that among the different target groups of the survey, market sellers and transporters are the most exposed to covid-19 and in terms of age group all are exposed to COVID-19 but the young, youth and elderly people are the most exposed. These results will help the authorities to make informed decisions and target the priority groups and locations in its response.

Given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the need to balance the Prevention and Response strategy with gradual return to normality, the Government of Mozambique declared on 4th September 2020 the state of Public calamity nationwide and for undetermined period. This declaration/decree bring additional measures and procedures to be followed such as 1) travelers arriving the country need to present a covid-19 test done in the country of origin in the last 72h with negative result; 2) Re-opening of schools subject to decision making on the revision of the school calendar and evaluations of basic WASH conditions; 3) resumption of passenger flights to specific countries based on reciprocity; 4) Functioning of public and private institutions should observe COVID-19 prevention and response measures (temperature screening, gathering limit to maximum of 40 people, disinfection with appropriate solutions).