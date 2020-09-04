UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8: 23 July - 26 August 2020

Key Facts and Actions

The Government of Mozambique declared a new state of Emergency for 30 days ending on 6 September 2020 with phased approach restrictive measures;

UNICEF supported the training of 1,292 community health workers on IPC for COVID-19, continuity of services and supplied with social masks;

UNICEF is supporting WASH upgrading works in 12 isolation treatment centers in 6 provinces;

More than 90% of all PPEs ordered through UNICEF have been already delivered to the MoH;

UNICEF provided financial support to MINEDH for the preparation of radio and TV programs for distance education;

20 Community Based rehabilitation field workers in Sofala were trained and equipped to provide remote PSS.

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 cases in Mozambique continue to increase and with an upward trend. As of 26 August, 60% of total districts (164) in the country reported at least one case. The health authorities reported a cumulative of 3,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (3,332 are from local transmission) and 21 deaths. The majority of cases are asymptomatic (56% as of epidemiological report of 24 August 2020) and concentrated in Maputo city, Maputo province, Cabo Delgado and Nampula. The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that since the declaration of the outbreak, only 69 people were hospitalized of which nine are still receiving medical care in isolation wards installed in Gaza, Sofala and Maputo city.

It is worth to highlight that the country has improved its testing capacity having done so far 90,566 tests since the declaration of the pandemic. Moreover, the MoH has reported that more than 50% of the people previously infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered.

Although the recovery rate from covid-19 is above 50%, on 10 August 2020, the MoH declared Maputo city with community transmission pattern for covid-19 given the high positivity rate, scattered distribution of cases and change in the profile of infected that was observed. This is the 3 rd location in the country declared with this pattern after Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

The National Institute of Health (INS) is currently conducting the 3rd sero-epidemiologicalsurvey in Maputo city as part of its strategy to increase knowledge on how the epidemic is unfolding in Mozambique. The first two surveys were conducted in Nampula and Pemba city and preliminary results of Pemba survey disseminated on 27 July indicated that among the different target groups of the survey, market sellers are the most exposed to covid-19 followed by IDPs and health professionals and in terms of age group adolescent (and elderly people are the most exposed. These results will help the authorities to make informed decisions and target the priority groups.

The latest data on COVID-19 in the country indicate that the disease expanded geographically and recorded increase of COVID-19 test positivity rate, from 5% to an average of 7% since the last report (22 July). Factors that have contributed to this include a lack of compliance with preventive measures defined by the Government (e.g: social distance, restricted movements, use of social masks), increased population movements between districts and provinces and increased returnees from neighboring countries. In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation, the Government of Mozambique declared a new state of Emergency for 30 days ending on 6 September 2020. The aim of this extension is 1) maintain the control and prevention measures for COVID-19 and 2) ensure the social and economic life has its normal course.

For objective 2, the Government defined the relief of the restrictions in three phases: phase 1 – for low risk activities (e.g: classes at universities and academy, religious cults with maximum of 50 people) starting in 18 August; phase 2 – medium risk activities (e.g: cinema, gym) which will start on 1st September and phase 3 (classes of 12 grade) – high risk activities which expects to start on 1st October. The resumption of the pre-school, primary and secondary school will be dependent on the restrictions imposed by sanitary and inspection authorities.