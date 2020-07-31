UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7, 22 July 2020

Key Facts and Actions

• 1,536 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of 21 July, reaching 76 out of 158 districts with more than 50% of cases asymptomatic.

• The state of emergency was extended for the third time for an additional 30 days until 29 July.

• UNICEF is currently upgrading the WASH facilities in six isolation treatment centres.

• UNICEF supported the training of 444 community health workers and supervisors on COVID-19 IPC and continuity of services.

• Over 5 million people were reached through mobile radio campaign launched on 23 June, covering communities in over 22 districts.

Situation Overview

Mozambique continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 76 districts out of 164 registering at least one reported case as of 21 July (see the map). Health authorities reported a cumulative of 1,536 confirmed cases (1,380 from local transmission) and 11 deaths. The majority of cases are asymptomatic (63%) and concentrated in four provinces: Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Maputo province and Maputo city. The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that since the declaration of the outbreak, only 36 people were hospitalized of which four are still receiving medical care in isolation wards set up in Nampula, Tete and Maputo city.

The country has improved testing capacity at the decentralized level with COVID-19 testing now possible in four additional cities: Nampula, Beira, Tete and Quelimane. The MoH is also establishing a new laboratory in Pemba. Since the declaration of the pandemic, 48,653 tests have been conducted.

The National Institute of Health (INS) completed a seroepidemiological survey in June as part of its strategy to increase knowledge on how the epidemic is unfolding in Mozambique. Preliminary results of the first survey conducted in Nampula city (disseminated on 1 July) indicated that COVID-19 has reached all the city’s neighbourhoods, with youth and adults being the most impacted; among working groups, market sellers have the highest rates of COVID-19. These results will help authorities make informed decisions and target priority groups. A similar survey conducted in Pemba was completed during the final week of the reporting period and results are expected soon.