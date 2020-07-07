UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6, 25 June 2020

Key Facts and Actions

• Nampula and Pemba city were declared locations with community transmission of COVID-19;

• UNICEF supported the training of 73 Community health workers on COVID-19 IPC and continuity of services benefiting 15,000 children under the age of 5 years;

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for health care workers donated by UNICEF has been dispatched by MoH to all provinces

• UNICEF dispatched waste management supplies to Cabo Delgado and Nampula for health facilities.

• Approximately 8 million people reached by 111 community radios supported by UNICEF with Covid-19 preventive measures.

Situation Overview

In Mozambique, 788 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 25 June 2020. The cases continue increasing with a rise of 40% since the last report (10 June) as well as an increase in the number of patients recovered. The Ministry of Health (MoH) reports that there are 561 active cases (as of 25 June) of COVID-19 with a death toll of 5 and the majority of the covid-19 cases were from local transmission (718).

Most of the active covid-19 cases are in household isolation, there are 10 cases currently hospitalized in Nampula, Maputo, Sofala and Manica provinces. As of 22 June 2020, 52% of the cases in Mozambique were asymptomatic, 40% with light symptoms and 8% with moderate symptoms.

On 21st June 2020, the MoH declared Pemba city as the second geographical location with community transmission of COVID-19. Furthermore, the MoH classified Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Maputo city and Maputo province as provinces of high risk for COVID-19, and the remain provinces as of moderate risk. The Government has advanced on decentralization of testing capacity, with Beira city already equipped to conduct COVID-19 tests with plans to expand to Nampula province and Pemba city.

The current strategy of the MoH to control the outbreak is based on active finding of suspected cases, and contact testing, quarantine and isolation in order to break the transmission chain of COVID-19. Epidemiological surveillance will be reinforced by establishing additional surveillance posts as well as equipping the provincial laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health has approved a Strategy for Community Response to COVID-19 focusing on community engagement for: a) COVID-19 risk communication, b) COVID-19 prevention interventions; c) COVID-19 Surveillance and contact tracing at community level and d) continuity of key essential community health services including maternal and child health, immunization and nutrition services. The strategy outlines infection control measures to be adopted by the community actors. The government of Mozambique has also approved a stipend to heath care workers who are deployed to COVID-19 treatment centres to increase their motivation.

Local markets have been identified as areas with high risk of contamination and the country is undertaking markets re-qualification exercise in order to ensure social distance between sellers and between sellers and buyers as part of the COVI-19 pandemic prevention strategy.

The Government of Mozambique extended the state of Emergency until 29 June and during this extension the Government stressed the full adherence of preventive measures including the mandatory use of social masks in public spaces and in public transport, frequent hand washing with soup, maintain physical distance of at least 1.5meter and restricted movement of people. The government continues to maintain school closures, which have impacted 8.5 million students at all levels, with 14,667 pre-primary, primary and secondary schools currently closed.