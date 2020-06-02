UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4, 28 May 2020

Key Facts and Actions

• COVID-19 cases in country increased by 50% since the last report with all provinces reporting confirmed cases.

• Government of Mozambique extended the state of emergency for additional 30 days with end on 29 June 2020.

• 2.7 million people reached on COVID-19 through messaging on prevention and access to services.

• First round of IPC WASH supplies for health facilities to the provinces (handwashing stations, soap, chlorine, sprayers). Dispatched.

• Charter flight arrived on 28 May with 11 metric tons of PPEs, including 134,000 surgical masks, 11,000 faceshields, 30,000 coveralls, among other items.

Situation Overview

Mozambique recorded significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, raising the confirmed cases in all provinces of the country to 223, of which 207 are local transmission and 26 imported. This represents an increase of about 50% since the last Sitrep. The cases are now spread through the country, with all provinces having reported cases.

Approximately 72% of the cases are male and 79% are nationals. According to Ministry of Health (MoH), 82 patients had recovered completely but there have also been two reported deaths, including a child of 13 years old. The majority of the cases are concentrated in Cabo Delgado (56%) followed by Maputo city (18.9%). The MoH indicated that the active cases (148) are all in home isolation except for two cases requiring hospitalized in Inhambane and Cabo Delgado.

Currently the COVID-19 pandemic in Mozambique has moved from sporadic cases transmission to cluster of cases transmission with increased cases over time and expansion to more geographical locations. Due to this situation, the Government of Mozambique extended the state of emergency for additional 30 days with end on 29 June 2020. With the extension, the Government of Mozambique stressed the full adherence of preventive measures including the mandatory use of masks in public spaces and in public transport, and restricted movement of people. The government continues to maintain school closures, which have impacted 8.5 million students at all levels, with 14,667 pre-primary, primary and secondary schools currently closed.

The MoH also established treatment and isolation centers and Rapid Response Teams in all provinces. The MoH developed a Preparedness and Response Plan with actions in the following areas: coordination, disease surveillance and point of entry, laboratory, case management, supplies and logistic, human resources, infection prevention and control (IPC) and communication and social mobilization. Other Ministries also developed sectoral plans to respond to the secondary impacts of the pandemic.