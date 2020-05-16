UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3, 14 May 2020

Key Facts and Actions

COVID-19 cases in country increased by 34% since the last report with geographic spread from two to five provinces.

Government of Mozambique now requires mandatory use of masks in public places and transport and suspended all international flights until 31 May, except for humanitarian missions.

UNICEF supported the training of 126 community health workers on COVID-19 response and integrated community case management.

Finalization and pre-test of an interactive voice response (IVR) phone survey on COVID-19 in partnership with World Bank.

WASH IPC Infrastructure support ongoing to nine isolation treatment centers.

Situation Overview

Cases of COVID-19 in Mozambique continue increasing, with 115 cases being diagnosed, distributed in four provinces. It is important to note that 77% of the cases to date are asymptomatic. Approximately 82% of the cases are male and 67% are nationals. There was an increase of 34% of confirmed cases since the last report (30 April) and the country has two additional provinces with cases, Inhambane and Sofala. Most of the cases are concentrated in Cabo Delgado province (69%) followed by Maputo city with 19%. Of the new cases, four are children bringing the total to five pediatric cases in the country.

Furthermore, South Africa, the country with the most reported cases in Africa, repatriated suddenly approximately 800 Mozambicans as result of a worker’s strike in migrant transit center due to lack of PPEs. This represents an additional risk for the country as there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 within this group. The cases detected in Sofala province, Beira city and Dondo district are raising concerns of the health authorities given that the cases do not have history of travel out of the country and have had no confirmed contact with known infected individuals.

According to the Minister of Health, the new cases detected are a result of active surveillance ongoing in health facilities. The additional casesindicate the existence of new transmission chains in new locations. In order to reinforce the capacity of provincial teams, the Ministry of Health deployed senior staff to the affected provinces.

With the extension of the state of emergency until 31 May, the Government of Mozambique defined additional preventive measures including the mandatory use of masks in public spaces and in public transport as well as suspending all international flights to Mozambique until 31 May, with exception for humanitarian missions and supplies duly authorized. The government continues to close border posts, put in place surveillance measures at borders that remain open, closed schools and universities and placed limits on size of public gatherings. The school closures have impacted 8.5 million students at all levels with 14,667 pre-primary, primary and secondary schools currently closed.

The Ministry of Health has also established treatment and isolation centers and Rapid Response Teamsin all provinces. The Ministry of Health has developed a Preparedness and Response Plan with actions in the following areas: coordination, disease surveillance and point of entry, laboratory, case management, supplies and logistic, human resources, infection prevention and control (IPC) and communication and social mobilization. Other Ministries had also developed sectoral plans to respond to the secondary impacts of the pandemic.