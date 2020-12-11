UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 11: 24 October to 25 November 2020

Key Facts and Actions

About 88% of COVID-19 active cases are in Maputo city;

88% per cent of the people previously infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered;

UNICEF supported the training of 405 community health care on infection prevention and control for COVID-19 and continuity of services in all districts of Sofala province;

Approximately one million people, including IDPs reached by multimedia mobile unit activities in five provinces;

Persons with disabilities that received sewing machines and kits from UNICEF were able to sell 9,980 masks;

UNICEF continues supporting the COVID-19 treatment centers set up with five facilities completed, nine still ongoing;

UNICEF supported the preparation of radio and TV lessons that reached about 900,000 children

Situation Overview

As of 25 November, 84.5 per cent of total districts in the country reported (136 districts) at least one case of COVID-19. Concentration of the cases continue to be Maputo city the capital of the country with total of 1,514 active cases and 98 deaths. The health authorities reported a cumulative of 15,302 confirmed cases (23.2 per cent increase since the last report) of COVID-19 (14,995 are from local transmission), 128 deaths and 595 hospitalizations which 37 are still in isolation centers under treatment (as of 25 November) and other health facilities.

Cabo Delgado province is the second location after Maputo city with higher active cases of COVID-19 followed by Sofala In terms of deaths, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that 76.6 per cent of the deaths occurred in Maputo city and the age groups with major cases are 20-29 and 30-39 years old.

The country continues scaling up its testing capacity having done so far 225,762 (an increase of 21.5% since last report) tests since the declaration of the pandemic. The public sector beds for COVID-19 in the country is of 948 and the total cumulative admissions to date led to the occupation of 579 bed (61%). Current bed occupancy rate is still manageable due to high proportion of mild and asymptomatic cases and Maputo city is at 27% occupancy rate. Provinces with higher occupancy capacity are Cabo Delgado and Zambézia.

The MoH has reported that 88% per cent (9 per cent increase since last report) of the people previously infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered. As part of its strategy to increase knowledge on how the epidemic is unfolding in Mozambique, the National Institute of Health (INS) continue conducting sero-epidemiological surveys in main capital cities. Recently a survey was conducted in Chimoio city, capital of Manica province and preliminary results indicate that security forces and shop workers are the most exposed to COVID-19 and in terms of age group all are exposed to COVID-19 but the young and youth are the most exposed. These results will help the authorities to make informed decisions and target the priority groups and locations in its response. Overall the positivity rate in this city is relatively lower when compared to all other cities that the surveys have conducted.