UNICEF Mozambique COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10: 26 September- 23 October 2020

Key Facts and Actions

The covid-19 active cases are concentrated in the country capital city of Maputo having 72.7 per cent of the total active cases.

78.6 per cent of the people previously infected with COVID19 has fully recovered.

UNICEF supported the training of 354 Community Health Workers in IPC for COVID-19 and for assurance of continuity of health services

8,705 masks have been produced by persons with disabilities trained and supported by UNICEF

12 million people reached by Radio Mozambique and 111 community radios with COVID-19 prevention measures

983 girls and women with disabilities in Sofala province have been supported with dignity kits.

Situation in Numbers

11,748 Confirmed cases

2,428 Active cases

82 Deaths

177,287 Tested

2,443 active contacts

9,234 Recovered

Situation Overview

Since the report of the first case of covid-19 in Mozambique seven months ago (March 2020), the health authorities continue detecting and reporting additional cases at daily basis. As of 23 October, 80 per cent of total districts in the country reported at least one case of COVID-19 and the positivity rate was 7.7 per cent. The health authorities reported a cumulative of 11,748 confirmed cases(35.4 per cent increase since the last report) of COVID-19 (11,445 are from local transmission), 82 deaths and 390 hospitalizations which 64 (15.6 per cent increase since last report) are still in isolation centers under treatment (as of 23 October) and other health facilities. Most of confirmed cases are asymptomatic (57 per cent as of epidemiological report of 26 October 2020) and 1 per cent of cases presented severe symptoms. The covid-19 active cases are concentrated in Maputo city having 72.7 per cent of the total active cases, followed by Maputo province, Sofala and Cabo Delgado provinces. In terms of deaths, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that 78 per cent (12 per cent increase since last report) of the deaths (35) occurred in Maputo city and the age groups with major cases are 20-29 and 30-39 years old. Health Minister has disclosed its COVID-19 positive test on 13th October and took opportunity to appeal for strengthening of prevention measure.

It is worth to highlight that the country has improved its testing capacity having done so far 177,287 tests since the declaration of the pandemic. The average daily testing capacity increased to 1,900 tests/day (65 test/Million hab/day last 2 weeks – 11-25 October), this represents 26% increase in the testing capacity. Current bed occupancy rate is still manageable due to high proportion of mild and asymptomatic cases and Maputo city is at 28% occupancy rate.

Provinces with higher occupancy capacity are Cabo Delgado and Zambézia.

The MoH has reported that 78.6 per cent (17 per cent increase since last report) of the people previously infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered. As part of its strategy to increase knowledge on how the epidemic is unfolding in Mozambique, the National Institute of Health (INS) conducted further sero-epidemiological surveys in Lichinga, Beira and Matola cities. Preliminary results of these surveys varies from city to city but overall, there is indication that among the different target groups of the survey, transporters, markets sellers and store workers are the most exposed to covid-19 and in terms of age group all are exposed to COVID-19 but the young and youth are the most exposed. These results will help the authorities to make informed decisions and target the priority groups and locations in its response. Lichinga city presented the lowest positivity rate when compared to all cities that the surveys have conducted.

As an effort for the gradual return to normality, the Government of Mozambique authorized and initiated with the reopening of schools subject to evaluations of basic WASH conditions. Priority was given to universities, technical schools and grades with exams (only secondary as of October 2020).