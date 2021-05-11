UNICEF Mozambique Cabo Delgado Situation Report No. 2: 05 - 26 April 2021

Highlights

• The situation in Palma district remains volatile and residents continue seeking refuge in neighboring districts.

• Mueda and Nangade districts are the main destination of the newly displaced, hosting 57% of the new IDPs.

• UNICEF has supported more than 20,000 people displaced from Palma with WASH interventions.

• UNICEF dispatched 25 community health worker kits sufficient to address the need of 6,250 patients and four tents for temporary clinics in districts receiving IDPs from Palma.

• UNICEF provided 18,500 leaner kits to provincial education authorities of which 38 per cent will be provided to districts receiving Palma IDPs.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Since the attacks carried out in Palma town on 24 March 2021 by nonstate armed groups (NSAG), the movement and displacement of the affected population to other districts continues. According to the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT as of 27 April) managed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly 36,000 people arrived from Palma, of which 43% are children; 79% of IDPs are living within the host communities. Withing the IDP population, IOM identified 454 uncompanied/separated children, most in Nangade district followed by Montepuez and Pemba city. The top three destination of IDPs are Mueda, Nangade, and Montepuez.

The situation in Palma is still volatile although government security forces (GSF) are present on the ground. The UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), reports of shootings in Palma town continue and the situation remains fluid. The majority of homes, shops, and vehicles are largely abandoned, and food prices are rising. On 22 Apr 2021, a security assessment to inform humanitarian assistance was carried out in Afungi Base, near Palma by a UN interagency mission composed of humanitarian and security personnel. The assessment was conducted inside the perimeter of the Afungi compound, and included interactions with the GSF and the community leaders. UN joint missions to hard-toreach areas such as Mueda and Negomano—near the border with Tanzania—were also conducted to assess the needs of IDPs on the move from Palma and to provide immediate assistance. Efforts to gain access in to Quitunda, near the Afungi based, Mueda, and other hard-to-reach areas continues with both regular assistance and smaller rapid response packages for people on the move.

From April 9-15, UNICEF’s Emergency Director, Manuel Fontaine, visited Mozambique traveling to IDP sites in Montepuez, Metuge and Pemba Districts of Cabo Delgado. Mr. Fontaine, with the UNICEF Mozambique Representative, talked to groups of men, women, adolescents, new arrivals from the late-March fighting in Palma, host families, and community leaders. He also held meetings with local and national government officials, partners, CSOs, and members of the diplomatic community.