UNHCR/CUAMM Mozambique Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Josina Machel, Cidade Pemba, Cabo Delgado - June 2022

Key Message

GBV is a grave concern in urban displacement settings of Cabo Delgado such as the vulnerable neighbourhoods of Pemba. In spite of the significant GBV risks in urban displacement settings there is a grave lack of access to basic services for survivors. In particular healthcare, compressive case management, safety support (including safe shelter and women and girls' safe spaces), and access to justice.

Increased resourcing is urgently needed for quality GBV services in urban displacement locations in Cabo Delgado.

The report presents the main findings of the GBV Safety Audit conducted in the neighbourhood of Josina Machel, City of Pemba, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, in June 2022.

The report promotes the UNHCR Policy on The Prevention Of, Risk Mitigation, And Response to Gender-Based Violence of 2020.