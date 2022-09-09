UNHCR/CUAMM Mozambique Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Cariaco, Cidade Pemba, Cabo Delgado - June 2022

Key Message

Lack of access to safe and inclusive livelihood options for women and girls is increasing multiple risks of GBV including sexual exploitation, child marriage, denial of resources, and intimate partner violence. Displaced women and girls are compelled to resort to the sale and exchange of sex to meet their basic needs. Livelihoods programmes that engage displaced women and girls at risk in safe, dignified, and sustainable livelihoods options linked to GBV response are urgently needed in settings across Cabo Delgado.

The report presents the main findings of the GBV Safety Audit conducted in the neighbourhood of Cariaco, City of Pemba, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, in June 2022.

The report promotes the UNHCR Policy on The Prevention Of, Risk Mitigation, And Response to Gender-Based Violence of 2020