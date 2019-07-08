UNHCR Tropical Cyclone Idai, Last Update June 2019

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai, one of the deadliest storms recorded to hit the Southern Hemisphere, caused catastrophic flooding, landslides and large numbers of casualties across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. More than 2.6 million people in the three countries are estimated to have been affected by the natural disaster.

On 22 March, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator activated an “IASC Humanitarian System Wide Scale-Up” in Mozambique for an initial period of three months. UNHCR subsequently activated its internal Level 3 emergency procedures for the Office’s response in the three countries, and facilitating the delivery of UNHCR’s commitments under the IASC scale-up protocols.

As UNHCR was already implementing refugee operations in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, the Office was able to join the collective UN system wide response in all the three countries promptly. UNHCR co-leads the Protection Cluster in Mozambique and Malawi and participates actively in the Protection Sector in Zimbabwe.

Since March, UNHCR swiftly airlifted some 240 MT of shelter and relief items from global stockpiles to the three countries affected to assist initially some 30,000 most vulnerable cyclone survivors. Approximately 25 staff have been deployed on emergency mission since the onset of the emergency.

In order to continue providing lifesaving protection and assistance, and to play its full part in the inter-agency response, UNHCR urgently requires US$ 11.3 million until September 2019.