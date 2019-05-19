UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, May 2019
On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure, households, and significant amount of internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated preexisting vulnerabilities. An impressive total of 1.85 million people have been affected.
As of 1st of April, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across 4 provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete).
Many IDPs have since then been in the process of returning home, while others are relocating to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM).
Key Protection Services
Systematic Protection Monitoring in IDP-affected sites and areas informing analysis of risks and gaps, used for identification of most vulnerable for prioritized support and advocacy for improved protection response with relevant humanitarian and Government partners.
Delivery of life-saving assistance including Core Relief Items and emergency shelter for a total of 10,000 IDP families.
Set-up of Community-based protection focal points, comprising a pool of trained volunteers from IDP and host communities acting as link between affected populations and service providers; and conducting awareness-raising activities.
Co-leading the coordination of the Protection Cluster with the Provincial Directorate for Gender,
Children and Social Action, with focus on support to the most vulnerable groups.