UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, May 2019

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure, households, and significant amount of internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated preexisting vulnerabilities. An impressive total of 1.85 million people have been affected.

As of 1st of April, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across 4 provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete).

Many IDPs have since then been in the process of returning home, while others are relocating to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM).

Key Protection Services