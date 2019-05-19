19 May 2019

UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 19 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (498.81 KB)

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure, households, and significant amount of internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated preexisting vulnerabilities. An impressive total of 1.85 million people have been affected.

As of 1st of April, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across 4 provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete).

Many IDPs have since then been in the process of returning home, while others are relocating to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM).

Key Protection Services

  1. Systematic Protection Monitoring in IDP-affected sites and areas informing analysis of risks and gaps, used for identification of most vulnerable for prioritized support and advocacy for improved protection response with relevant humanitarian and Government partners.

  2. Delivery of life-saving assistance including Core Relief Items and emergency shelter for a total of 10,000 IDP families.

  3. Set-up of Community-based protection focal points, comprising a pool of trained volunteers from IDP and host communities acting as link between affected populations and service providers; and conducting awareness-raising activities.

  4. Co-leading the coordination of the Protection Cluster with the Provincial Directorate for Gender,
    Children and Social Action, with focus on support to the most vulnerable groups.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.