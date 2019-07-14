UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, June 2019

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, Sofala region, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure, households, and significant amount of internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated preexisting vulnerabilities. An impressive total of 1.85 million people have been affected.

As of 1 April 2019, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across four provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete). Many IDPs have since then been in the process of returning home, while others were relocated to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM). The last temporary accommodation centres in Beira were closed in June 2019.

Key Protection Activities