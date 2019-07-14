UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, June 2019
On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall as a category four Cyclone near Beira City, Sofala region, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure, households, and significant amount of internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated preexisting vulnerabilities. An impressive total of 1.85 million people have been affected.
As of 1 April 2019, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across four provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete). Many IDPs have since then been in the process of returning home, while others were relocated to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM). The last temporary accommodation centres in Beira were closed in June 2019.
Key Protection Activities
Systematic Protection Monitoring in resettlement sites in Dondo, Nhamatanda and Buzi Districts, for identification of persons with specific needs for prioritized support and referral, and to inform analysis of risks and gaps to support advocacy for improved protection response with relevant humanitarian and Government partners.
Field monitoring missions to ensure the movements of affected populations from transit centers to “resettlement” sites are conducted in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner, in light of the Guiding Principles on Relocation, Return and Resettlement developed by the humanitarian community.
Delivery of life-saving assistance including core relief items and emergency shelter for over 10,000 displaced families.
Integrated Protection Desks where Community-based Protection Focal Points, comprising a pool of trained volunteers from affected populations, act as link between the community and service providers and conduct awareness-raising activities.
Co-leading the Protection Cluster with the Provincial Directorate for Gender, Children and Social Action (DPGCAS), with focus on supporting the most vulnerable groups, including through the Child Protection and GenderUNHCR and partners’ presence and activities Based Violence Sub-Clusters and Disability Working Group.