12 Nov 2019

UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, 31 October 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (425.23 KB)

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall near Beira City, Sofala province, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure and houses, and significant internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities in the affected areas. A total of 1.85 million people have been affected.

As of 1 April 2019, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) had sought refuge in 155 temporary accommodation centers across four provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, and Tete). The last temporary accommodation centers in Beira were closed in June 2019. Most IDPs have returned home, while as of 29 October 2019, 17,708 families (88,367 persons) had been relocated to 66 resettlement sites, allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM), in Sofala, Manica Tete and Zambezia Provinces.

The Sofala Province Protection Cluster, co-lead by UNHCR, covers 22 Resettlement Sites in which 10,405 families (53,742 persons) live. There is no established Protection Clusters in the other three provinces where the remaining 7,303 families (34,625 persons) live

